Magacha’s latest album auctioned for $800

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo Arts Correspondent

Laughter and thrills characterised award-winning gospel musician Sabastian Magacha’s album launch dubbed “Wonererwai Jesu” that was held on Friday night at the Theatre in the Park in Harare Gardens. The event was hosted by popular comedian Samantha Kureya, affectionately known as Gonyeti, who was at her best as she threw jokes that continuously left fans in stitches.

Businessman and Affirmative Action Group president Chamu Chiwanza, who was the guest of honour, was the highest bidder to walk away with the new flash lock and CD for $800 followed by Zimpraise CEO Joseph Madziyire, who bought it for $400. Man of the night Magacha, who was clad in white jeans and check blue jacket, started his performance with prayerful song of repentance simply called “Saba’s Prayer” that turned the atmosphere into a worship zone. It was followed by “Ndiregerereiwo” and “Chikarara”.

The “Bhosvo” hit-maker then warmed up the atmosphere when he introduced praise songs with afast beat that saw revellers on their feet. He managed to win the hearts of his fans when he introduced the plug songs “Wonererwai Jesu”, “Moses”, “Mweya Mutsvene” featuring Jah Prayzah, “Maria naMarita” featuring sungura kingpin Alick Macheso which he sang in their absentia.

The crowd went into frenzy when popular music producer Oskid got on stage to perform dancehall song “Vanegumi”. Magacha also shared the stage with his young brother Tinashe Magacha on the latter’s song “Hande” much to the delight of fans. Other tracks on the 14-track album include “Mama My Hero”, “NdiJesu Anosimudzira”, “Gamba”, “Rapture”, “Imi Mama” and “Your Grace”. Magacha said he was pleased with the turnout and is optimistic that his latest offering will open new doors for him.

“I was happy that the turnout was great and I believe this jam-acked project will make noise everywhere. It will open greater doors for me in my career,” he said. The event was attended by various musicians, producers, captains of industry and supporting acts were Nyasha Mutonhori, Sir Benjamin and Janet Manyowa.