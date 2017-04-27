Mafikizolo jets in today

Arts Reporter

South African duo Mafikizolo is expected in the country today ahead of their concert set for Harare International Conference Centre tomorrow.

The duo will land at the Harare International Airport around mid-morning with their band and will go for a rehearsal with Jah Prayzah to perfect their joint act that is expected on stage tomorrow.

Mafikizolo and Jah Prayzah recently did a collaboration titled “Sendekera” and they will perform the song on stage for the first time.

They will also do a surprise act that Jah Prayzah announced last week and a lot is expected at the show.

The concert takes place under the banner “Sendekera, Come Let’s Dance” and the organisers are treating it as a celebration party for the collaboration.

Local musicians Alexio Kawara and Andy Muridzo will also perform at the concert.

Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment that are organising the show said they are planning to make the event memorable through various activities that they have lined up for the night.

He said they had to move Mafikizolo’s arrival date from tomorrow to today so that the South Africans have more time to rehearse with Jah Prayzah.

“They were supposed to come on Friday (tomorrow), but we had to move the date to tomorrow (today) after they requested to come early in order to have time to rehearse with Jah Prayzah,” said Dee Nosh.

“I do not know what they are planning to do, but I believe they have something big they are planning for a joint act. After their arrival they will go straight to JP Studios to do the rehearsals. We are looking ahead to the show and we have put everything in place for the concert.

“There will be a number of other activities to entertain fans and we are glad to host these musicians on stage for the first time after their collaboration.”