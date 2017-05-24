Macron to host Putin

PARIS. — French President Emmanuel Macron will host Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for talks at the Versailles palace on May 29, the French presidency said yesterday. The meeting has been arranged to coincide with an exhibition on the visit of Russian tsar Peter the Great to France in 1717. Macron, France’s youngest ever president, won a resounding victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in an election that was watched worldwide.

The new president faces a host of daunting challenges including tackling stubbornly high unemployment, fighting Islamist-inspired violence and healing divisions exposed by an often vicious election campaign. — France24/AFP.