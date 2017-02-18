Lure of dreadlocked hairstyle

Sophie Chese-Msowa Lifestyle Correspondent

“What hairstyle can I have, the previous one was a bit expensive, and should I consider cutting my hair?”

This was a question from one individual who was considering changing a hairstyle.

This person is not in a unique space. Most people ask themselves a lot of questions before making a decision about their hairstyles.

Artistes often say to themselves: I need to market myself, but my appearance also matters if I am going to make it in this industry. How should I look, should I be bald, should I just maintain my natural hair or should I have dreadlocks?

It seems most people now prefer dreadlocks, especially artistes with some of them even buying the dreadlocks from strangers.

The likes of Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Soul Jah Love, Pah Chihera and Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave are some of the artistes who opted to buy dreadlocks when they thought of changing appearances.

This is because they wanted a certain trademark, something that will make their fans identify them. Some who are into different types of art have also been spotted wearing dreadlocks making the hairstyle an in thing in arts industry.

The trend has also been reflected in the general public and people give different reasons to wear dreadlocks.

“As dreadlocks have become more popular, some people wear them simply because it’s seen as the cool thing to do. They may be emulating popular athletes and musicians who wear them,” said one Henderson Dexter from Budiriro.

“Dreadlocks can be described as many in one, that is versatility. They can be styled in a variety of ways. They can be worn up or down, braided together or loose.

“They can be worn straight or crinkly. They can even be coloured using henna or traditional colouring methods. Some people colour their entire mane, while others colour selected locks or the tips of each lock. Ornaments can be used to adorn the hair such as beads or shells.

“The only limit is the wearer’s imagination unlike other hairstyles like weaves which you cannot change the style once you have it it’s the same until you remove it,” said Blessing Mashorano who is a dreadlock stylist in the capital.

Some of the people who spoke to this publication described dreadlocks as easy to maintain.

While they do require care and maintenance, many people, especially women, find that they are easier to maintain than other hairstyles. This is especially true of women who have used relaxers or other methods to style their hair.

Changing the texture of hair using chemicals or heat causes stress on the hair and significantly increases the amount of maintenance required to keep the hair looking healthy and nice. Since dreadlocks do not require any of these methods, women who have experienced frustration with chemical and/or heat styling may find dreadlocks to be a viable alternative.

It also seems Zimbabweans are now wearing dreadlocks as a cultural statement.

For many years, the standard of beauty in Western society has included long, straight hair.

For people of African descent and other ethnicities who did not have naturally straight hair, achieving this ideal required the use of harsh chemicals and/or heat styling.

As multicultural awareness and appreciation for other standards of beauty has increased, many people of African descent no longer feel the need to conform to Western beauty standards.

For them, wearing dreadlocks is a symbol of pride in their heritage and appreciation and acceptance of their natural hair texture.

Followers of the Jamaican based Rastafarian religion wear dreadlocks as part of their spiritual beliefs.

Rastafarians use the command not to cut one’s hair in Leviticus 21:5 as the basis for wearing dreadlocks. Also, they view dreadlocks as resembling a lion’s mane, a reference to the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, the title of Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia, whom they view as God incarnate.