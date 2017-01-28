Local firm bags international award

Business Reporter —

A local company Interlink Advertising has won the prestigious Century International Quality award in the gold category for outstanding product quality and innovation.

The award was conferred by the Madrid-based Business Initiative Directions (BID), a global company involved in the promotion and practical application of quality management models.

In statement, BID president and chief executive Jose Prieto said the award was presented in recognition of companies or organisations in different countries throughout the world that further their reputation and position by implementing and promoting quality culture.

“The award recognises and encourages the contribution of organisations and companies to quality, continuous improvement and customer satisfaction as well as improving relations with employees, suppliers and all those associated with the winning organisations.

“The decision to present this award is the result of research and analysis carried out through Quality Hunters, leaders, entrepreneurs and experts in quality directed by BID to recognise the contribution of Interlink Advertising in terms of leadership, quality, innovation and excellence,” said Mr Prieto.

Companies and organisations awarded by BID are recommended and voted by the leaders of entities that have received the accolade in previous years for their merits and contributions to quality and excellence.

Previous winners of the BID award in various categories include, global steel giant ArcelorMittal, international hotel franchise Sheraton, Russian aerospace technology company KBTM, Korean energy firm KEPCO, Indian conglomerates Tata and the Petroleum Company of India, Egyptian engineering concern Arab Contractors and the Chinese publishing giant, Commercial Press.

Interlink Advertising is a wholly owned Zimbabwean company which provides a wide range of printing, promotional and advertising services.

The company’s managing director Mr Collin Chiwanza, who will receive the award on behalf of the organisation at a convention scheduled for March 11 and 12 in Geneva, Switzerland, said they were honoured to receive recognition from such a renowned global organisation.

“A few years ago, we were upstarts in the creative design, printing, advertising and branding business and to receive such recognition in an environment characterised by stiff competition motivates us to continue providing high quality digital, lithographic and large format printing services to meet our clients’ needs.

“We are proud to be Zimbabwe’s representatives at the Geneva Convention where BID will also present a seminar led by a panel of professionals in the field of quality theory and practice on topics of particular interest to the specific sectors of award winners,” said Mr Chiwanza.

According to the BID website, the company’s QC 100 model of total quality management is being used in 179 countries, making it one of the most prominent voices of quality culture.