Lloyd demands more

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Ferroviario da Beira . . . . . . . . . 0

CAPS United might have won this international friendly yesterday but coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes they still have a lot of work to do if they are to make a big impression in the CAF Champions League this year. Goals from Abbas Amidu and Amon Kambanje either side of the break secured victory against the Mozambican champions at a wet National Sports Stadium.

Chitembwe said they engaged the Mozambicans to condition the players in terms of the physiological components of the game that include speed, strength and endurance.

“For now I am not really looking at performance. First things first. I am looking at the conditioning aspect. “I think the endurance aspect is there but the element of speed is not yet there — speed of thought, speed of reaction as well as speed of execution.