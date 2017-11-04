LIVE BLOG: Bulawayo Presidential Youth Interface Rally

The 9th leg of the Presidential Youth Interface rallies is taking place at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo today. Please stay tuned for the updates.

1042: President Mugabe is expected to officially open the Nkulumane Community Information Centre. The Nkulumane Community Information Centre is part of a project funded by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz). The authority is targeting to construct information centres in all the country’s constituencies. To date, Potraz has constructed over 80 centres at a cost of more than $900 000.

1040: President Mugabe has officially opened the Nkulumane Community Information Centre.

1052: Youth league Secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga is now addressing delegates at the official opening of the Nkulumane Community Information Centre

1053: He Hands over today’s programme to President Mugabe, First Lady Dr Grace and the two VPs

1054: Cde Chipanga Invites Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo to give the state of the Metropolitan Province

1056: Cde Moyo is now addressing the delegates

1056: “Bulawayo is excited to host President Mugabe and the First Lady today,” says cde Moyo.

1056: “The challenges we have in the province is the closed industries, people are not employed, they don’t have a source of income. Zanu-PF MPs are working hard in the province, they have implemented a number of programmes which are assisting in empowering the youths.”

1059: “ As you know we don’t have any councillors in Bulawayoo but our MPs have gone a long way in bringing confidence to the people in Bulawayo and I am confident that come 2018, we are going to get a number of sits in the province.”

1104: Cde Moyo ends by thanking President Mugabe for availing grain to feed vulnerable groups in the province.

1105: Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu is now addressing the delegates, giving the state of the province

1106: “As a party, we are working very hard, we are not leaving any stone unturned ahead of the 2018 elections.”