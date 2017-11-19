LIVE: President Mugabe set to address the nation

PRESIDENT Mugabe is set to address the nation from State House soon. Earlier in the day Zanu-Pf Central Committee recalled President Mugabe from his positions as First Secretary and President of the party while First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe was also recalled from her position as Zanu-PF Women’s League Secretary. The First Lady was accused of fanning hate speech.

20:00- The Generals are back at State House now. The address is about to start.

20:50- The generals have gone into a closed meeting with the President.

20:57 – Also present are Father Mukonori, Dr Misheck Sibanda, Mr George Charamba and Rtd Brigadier General Happyton Bonyongwe.

PRESIDENT MUGABE’S SPEECH

The address follows a meeting with generals which was brokered by Father Mukonori

President Mugabe acknowledges the concerns raised by the Generals regarding the state of the party and nation.

He also says he is aware of the concerns coming from all citizens

He says today’s meeting calls for processes that return our country to normalcy

President Mugabe also hails the unshakable state of peace in the country

He also says the action taken was not a threat to constitutional order or my authority as President.

21:11 - A few incidents may have occurred but these have been corrected . State institutions remained functiona. Among other issues discussed is that relating to the economy which is going through a difficult path. President Mugabe also says of greater concern from Commanders is that lack of unity in party and get was translating to the economy.

21:14 - Flagship projects are stagnant and this must stop . He says. We are a nation born out of struggle. We still have in our communities veterans of the struggle.

21:16 – These are being alienated but this should stop. In respect of the party there are two standpoints acknowledged that should be addressed urgently. The party has been failing in its rules

21:17 - There has to be a net return to our guiding principles and the era of victimization and arbitrary victimization should stop.

21:20 - I am aware that many developments have happened in the party. Given failing of the past, such developments are understandable. We can not be guided by vengefulness.

21:21 – Our policy of reconciliation we pronounced in 1980 cannot be unavailable to our own both in party and nation.

I am confident that from tonight we move forward reminding our wartime mantra iwe menu tine basa.

21:24 – President Mugabe has just ended his speech

