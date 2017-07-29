LIVE: Mash-West Presidential Youth Interface Rally

President Mugabe is in his home province of Mashonaland West (updated) today where he is due to address another massive crowd of Zanu-PF supporters, mainly youths in the fifth leg of the nationwide Presidential Youth Interface Rallies being organized by the revolutionary party’s Youth League. The historical event takes place at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) campus grounds. The Herald takes you through the proceedings, live from CUT, Chinhoyi.

11:58 -Thousands of party faithfuls have already started filling Chinhoyi University Grounds for the rally. Although the meetings are meant for youths, other organs of the party which include Women’s League and the main wing cannot resist the urge and continue to come in numbers.

12:04 – President Mugabe has this far interacted with youths in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland North. The central message has been unity and a call for discipline in the top leadership of the party. Also, the meetings have been used as a platform to launch massive voter registration by the youth wing in preparation for the 2018 elections in which the revolutionary is widely tipped to romp to victory.

12:10 - Suluman Chimbetu, son to the legendary Simon ‘Chopper’ Chimbetu is currently entertaining the crowd as people wait for the commencement of official proceedings.

12:15 - Some senior party and government officials have already taken their seats in the VVIP tents. Already seated here are Cdes Josaya Hungwe, National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, Mabel Chinomona and Professor Jonathan Moyo.

12:28 - College and university students who form a considerable percentage of the Youths have seized at the opportunity to interface with the President.

12:44 - The two Vice Presidents, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko are making their way to the VVIP tent. Also arriving with the Vice Presidents are Cdes Mupfumira, Dr Joseph Made, Dr Chombo, Cde Walter Chidhakwa, and Cde Kembo Mohadi.

Mashonaland West is proving to all and sundry that indeed it is the province where the revolutionary leader hails from. The crowd could be the biggest so far.

12:49 - President Mugabe has arrived at the venue and the crowd thunders in cheers. As he moves in the midst of the thousands gathered here, he waves his trademark clenched fist while the song Jongwe accompanies.

13:04 - As the first secretary of the ruling part moves to take his seat, senior party officials seated in the VVIP tent rise to welcome him.

13:07 - National Anthem being sung to mark the beginning of official proceedings here in Chinhoyi

13:11 - Director of Ceremonies, Youth League Political Commissar, Cde Innocent Hamandishe invites Mashonaland West Youth Chair, Cde Rupiya to introduce those who worked with him in organising today’s rally.

13:20 - Cde Hamandishe requests Ministers Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao to make slogans. Cde Zhuwao denounces those who are firing young people from work.

Cde Hamandishe says there are officials who want to fire youth officers and appeals to President Mugabe to protect young people.

13:24 - Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga introduces Politburo members before asking Secretary for Administration, Dr Chombo to make a slogan on their behalf.

13:28 - Cde Chipanga has requested the two Vice Presidents to make slogans as a way of greeting party supporters congregated here.

13:37 - Secretary for Youth affairs takes to the podium to give his remarks. He starts with salutations recognising the presence of various dignitaries. He says the thousands gathered here are intent on meeting President Mugabe and the First Lady.

“This is our fifth interface rally Mr President and numbers keep on rising adding that Harare will be the last to host,” says Cde Chipanga.

13:44 - ”There are a number of minerals found in the province and youths are actively involved in mining. However, there are always running battles with the police.

Cde Chipanga thanks the Ministry of Mines for working flat out to ensure that the environment improves in that regard. According to Cde Chipanga, youths are appealing to government departments to cascade down to districts so that development spreads evenly.

13:47 - First Lady, Dr Amai Grace Mugabe has been thanked for mooting the idea of command agriculture but Cde Chipanga bemoans the lack of youth involvement in government programs.

13:50 – Cde Chipanga appeals to President Mugabe to craft special input programs for the youths. The Secretary for Youth Affairs says the youth wing stands guided by the First Lady and as such they are sternly opposed to factionalism.

13:55 - Youths have called for the renaming of Harare International Airport after President Robert Mugabe adding that if their request is not met, those in charge must not bother attending next year’s 21st February Movement to be held in Nyanga, Manicaland.



13:59 - Cde Chipanga says as youths, they have also been calling for a holiday to honour and recognise the birth of President Mugabe but up to today, nothing has been done. He says those in charge of declaring holidays, if they do not meet young people’s requests, they must not bother travelling to Nyanga too.

14:02 - Recalling the biblical story if Adonijah which Amai Mugabe recently made reference to, Cde Chipanga tells another story. He narrates the story about a donkey which was used by Jesus Christ and ended up celebrating thinking it too was loved by the people.

14:07 - ”It never occured to the donkey that it was carrying Jesus. It just got excited. When it went back to where it stayed, it felt people there did not like it. It therefore traveled back alone and got the shock of its life as the people there chased it way, beating it up.”

FIRST LADY DR MUGABE

14:09 – First lady takes to the podium to make her remarks.

“Today, I do not have much to say, but I want tell people the truth. All of us are serving at the pleasure of the President.”

Amai Mugabe says there are three people who are serving as President Mugabe’s assistants. Those are herself, Vice Presidents Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Report Mphoko.

14:13- Amai Mugabe says there is a lot going on in the party adding that it doesn’t matter how many years one has walked with President Mugabe but what matters is what one does behind his back.

14:17 - She tells the crowd of the developments leading to the sacking of Cdes Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.

ON KASUKUWERE AND PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOYO

“Let me tell you. We could not cause her expulsion from the ministerial post. Up to today, she remains Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs.”

“This is where I am driving at. When we held our demonstrations as the Women’s League, some people grabbed the opportunity to organise their own demonstrations against against National Political Commissar Kasukuwere.

14:18 - ”They accused him and his brothers of trying to topple President Mugabe. I want to ask you, do you think these three can succeed?” She says asking Cde Kasukuwere and his young brother, Tongai to rise.

14:22 - ”Kamukomana aka . . . ,” she says pointing at the Minister . . . ”remove a man like the President?”

14:24 - Amai Mugabe says time has come for the truth to be said adding that even the media is being used to malign Cde Kasukuwere and Professor Jonathan Moyo.

14:26 - ”Everyday we read about Kasukuwere. If its not him, then its Professor Moyo. People have gone to the extent of coming up with non-existent corruption cases.

ON MEDIA

14:27 - The First Lady has called on the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba to come forward. She describes him as a prolific writer and academic adding that she respects him for that.

14:28 - However, Amai Mugabe says he has superintendent over character assassination of some ministers.

14:29 - ”George, I have known you for a while. Way before you were appointment to your current position and before I was first lady.

14:31 - ”So, I want to reprimand you as your mother. You are junior to ministers. I notice there are some people who get favourable coverage and others not. Why?

14:33 - Amai Mugabe says she is doing a wonderful job in Mazowe but Charamba has never visited adding that the two have long standing family friendship -and winds up her address.

CHIPANGA BACK TO THE PODIUM

The Zanu PF youth league says they have a special present for the first family before President Mugabe makes his address and they have presented a portrait of His Excellency with his mother, Gogo Bona Mugabe. Cde Chipanga says this is where the interface starts.

PRESIDENT MUGABE’S ADDRESS

14:38 – President Mugabe takes to the podium and starts with salutations before thanking the Youth League for the sterling job they are doing.

14:39 - He narrates the journey leading to the current youth interface meetings saying the journey started with the Million Man March held last year.

14:40 - ”Now its my turn to visit youths who travelled long distances to meet me last year.”

14:41 - This initiative ensures that we remain in touch with the masses. President Mugabe says judging by the turnout, his home province has proved that it is Mashonaland Best, not West.

14:42 – President Mugabe has applauded young people asking people to clap hands for them.

“We used to hold rallies but we never did things this way. This is pleasing,” he says.

14:43 – “I want to say, Zanu PF is the party which liberated the country. It is the party which lost its members at the battle fronts and it is the ruling party.”

President Mugabe says when the country gained independence, they never concluded that the revolution had come to an end.

“Revolution is a continuous process,” he adds.

14:49 - He pays tribute to earlier revolutionaries, the likes of Mbuya nehanda and Lobengula for making efforts to reclaim the country from the whites.

His Excellency says the heroes of the First Chimurenga were overpowered because they did not have lethal weapons like guns.

“So, when we learnt of the efforts they had made, we took it upon ourselves to continue the struggle.”

14:52 - President Mugabe narrates the colonial journey and what motivated black consciousness.

14:56 - He recounts the bombing of seven gallant sons of Zimbabwe at Chinhoyi saying the incident inspired others to fight harder and endure persecution by detentions.

15:10 - President Mugabe says dating back from the days of the liberation struggle, the principle has always been that politics leads the gun adding that the same principle leads today.

15:14 – “Government crafts policies. And those policies guide security arms. These are the Ministries of Defence, State Security and Home Affairs.

“This is how all governments are run. We respect our defense forces, especially those who are at the top.”

15:16 - ”Of course they will retire but we are going to find them room in government so that they do not languish,” says President Mugabe.

15:19 - ”Let us have a monument erected here and their names inscribed,” says President Mugabe.

“Father Riberio has written a book about them. He did some research about who they were and their background. We thank him for that”, says President Mugabe.

He says father Riberio used to be their Chaplin at Harare Central Prison adding that he took care of him together with the late Cde Tekere.

“We thank him very much,” says President Mugabe.

LEASING OF FARMS TO WHITES

15:23 – “People of principle. We believe this country is ours. We are owners of this country. We should defend and protect it. So how come? How come some of you who have farms have allowed whites to come back clandestinely and farm in your pieces? Have you failed to till the land? You are returning the land back to the whites? There are so many farms like that,” he says.

He says people have been told the story of a donkey but says he wants to tell them the story of a Camel.

15:26 – “The camel was being used by a man and when it got cold, it made a special request to the master saying its cold outside. The camel ended up forcing out the owner of the tent when it got comfortable.

15:28 - President Mugabe says the analogy applies perfectly to farmers who are allowing whites back to those farms.

15:35 - Farms were repossessed, President Mugabe says, after Britain refused to honour the Lancaster House agreement

15:37 - ”I am only giving you counsel. Counsel as someone who travelled the journey throughout the struggle. Counsel also, as your President.”

“We must never let go our freedom, ownership of our resources, our story. The legendary story of our struggle.”

UNITY

15:40- To the leaders whom we are working with in government, you must realise that what made us succeed was the aspect of unity. Yes, there are cases of discipline but what underlines all this is unity. Unity means we are together in mind, we speak with same language. We should avoid speaking and acting against each other. Gossiping, plotting and counter plotting against each other. I told Chipanga that you will be approached by some senior party members who will ask you to prop them up. Don’t listen to them,” says President Mugabe.

15:43 - ”Once you start listening to one part, you will cause divisions because it will penetrate your wing. Once your wing has been penetrated., we will have a divided party from the top to the bottom. I say to you stop them.”

He says, “There is talk that the President is going, I am not going. There is talk that the President is dying, I am not dying.”

15:46 - ”Of course, I get ailments here and there, like every one else. But I am strong. Recently, doctors were shocked that I have bones so strong. I just said its the Lord. I thank God for keeping me strong for so long,” he says.

15:49 - President Mugabe says he appreciates that there are people with ambitions to lead but he also thinks that a uniting figure is needed to take over.

14:50 -I look at the leaders at the top and the ministers. I ask myself that are they united? I see, No, they are not. They are divided along tribal lines. They are fighting. Some say we no longer want Zezurus. Its our time now. Then I conclude that as long as you have that mentality, you are not going to be a unifier. You are not going to be a good leader,” he says

AGRICULTURE

16:00 - President Mugabe says government came up with programs to assist farmers. He says those with plenty water are working with government under the command agriculture scheme whereas subsistence and communal farmers are assisted under the Presidential Inputs scheme.

He says the two schemes have yielded tremendous results this season. He has called on farmers to consider the possibility of farming crops like cassava, sweet potatoes and rice among others that are found in East Africa.

President Mugabe has also called on farmers to venture into cattle ranching adding that people must shed the notion that raring cattle is an old age thing.

WILDLIFE RESOURCES

16:03 - He says we are blessed with plenty wildlife and because those entrusted with taking care of them are saying they are now too many, we have considered the possibility of exporting. However, he says, only those that are in abundance will be exported.

FIRED YOUTH OFFICERS TO BE REINSTATED

16:06 - Responding to the request by Cdes Hamandishe and Zhuwao, President Mugabe has ordered the reinstatement of fired youth officers.

16:07 – “The request to fire 2000 youth officers, so I am told, never came to Cabinet. Whether it is the Minister of Finance, or Labour and Social Welfare, I say stop it.”

16:11 - In conclusion, President Mugabe implores party members to carry forward the Zanu-PF legacy.

PRESIDENT MUGABE ENDS HIS ADDRESS

16:16 – Before calling on MAshonaland West chairperson Cde Chengeta, to give vote of thanks, Cde Chipanga announces that ZIFA President, Phillip Chiyangwa has pledged US$ 50 000 and soccer balls to be shared among provinces.

Cde Chengeta thanks the first family for making time to visit Mashonaland ”Best”.