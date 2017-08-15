LIVE from the National Sports Satdium, Harare – Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day main commemorations are underway this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Zimpapers Online gives you updates of this important event. Satay logged in for more, including discussions on your Disqus platform below, on the matters to be raised by the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mugabe in his keynote address.

UPDATES: Simiso Mlevu, PHOTOGRAPHY: Wilson Kakuria, ONLINE EDITOR: Happiness Chikwanha

Thousands of Zimbabweans are gathered at the National Sports Stadium to celebrate the Defence Forces Day.

1051 – The Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF) in their current form were established in 1980, soon after independence. The ZDF comprise of the Zimbabwe National Army and the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

The day was set aside to commemorate the role played by the armed forces in defending the territorial integrity of the country. President Mugabe is set to address the main gathering here at National Sports Stadium but festivities are held throughout the country, and will be presided over by Provincial Affairs ministers. The president will deliver his remarks followed by a colorful military parade.

10:58 – Service chiefs have arrived and they are closely followed by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

His Excellency, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces is making his way into the stadium and Zimbabweans rise to show respect. Already, service chiefs are standing at the podium to receive the President.

11:00- The Zimbabwe National Army band leads the gathering in singing the national Anthem and this marks the beginning of official proceedings here. Parade Commander moves forward to request His Excellency for permission to inspect the guard of honour mounted by the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.

11:10 – Commemorated just a day after the Heroes Day, the Defence Forces Day is meant for Zimbabweans to pause, reflect and cherish the peace and tranquillity that prevails in the country due to the diligence of the force.

11:12- The Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces who is accompanied by his deputy, Dr Chiwenga has finished inspecting the guard of honour which was accompanied by instrumentals by the ZNA band.

11:16 – The parade commander is back to the Commander in Chief, this requesting for permission to march past in slow and quick march. Permission has been duly granted.

11:20 - The Defence Forces marching past in slow motion. Wild cheers as the members of the Defence Forces march past their Commander in Chief in fast motion.

11: 21 - The Director of Ceremonies is Peter Muchakazi, Director responsible for Administration and Research in the Ministry of Defence.

11:36 – The parade is now chanting the Zimbabwe Defence Forces war cry after which they sing the popular song, Nyika yedu yeZimbabwe/ilizwe lethu leZimbabwe.

In their war cry, they dedicate their lives to protecting this country saying they are prepared to die for it.

11:43 -President Mugabe moves over to take his seat in the VVIP tent

11:47 – Chaplin General, Colonel Joseph Nyakudya gives today’s bible reading

11:51 – Today’s message is centred on the Lord’s Prayer. Colonel Nyakudya says the prayer implores God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven. Likewise, in a military set up, the will of the parade commander carries the day. He reckons this is the discipline that keeps the force intact

11:58 – Colonel Muchakazi has invited the Minister of Defence, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi to give his remarks and thereafter invite the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to address the gathering.

Dr Sekeramayi starts with salutations, recognising the presence of Vice President Mphoko, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs, Diplomats and service chiefs.

11:59 – Dr Sekeramayi welcomes everyone to the 37th edition of Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations saying the force has earned respect regionally and internationally over the years.

“Your Excellency, the ZDF would not have achieved the milestones they did, had it not been the visionary and intellectual influence you continue to impart on us,” says Dr Sekeramayi.

Dr Sekeramayi says the ZDF continues to embark on community building initiatives adding that classroom blocks and laboratories have been handed over to various schools across the country. This, he says will go a long way in enhancing the country’s STEM learning objectives.

12:00 - The Minister of Defence has invited President Mugabe to give his remarks.

ADDRESS BY THE COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ZDF, PRESIDENT MUGABE

12:05 - ”IT gives me great pleasure to join the ZDF in celebrating their 37th today. The celebration affords us the opportunity to reflect on our security achievements and superb work that the gallant sons and daughters in the ZDF have achieved since the attainment of our independence,” President Mugabe begins his address. We say congratulations to them ,

The secure environment we have enjoyed as a country has not been a walk in the park for the ZDF. While our detractors continue to work round the clock to frustrate our development, the ZDF has always been alert to these manoeuvres.

The ZDF has always resolutely defended our territorial integrity. Together with other arms of security, they have ensued that peace peace prevails all the time.

12:07 - President Mugabe says the ZDF together with the ZRP have managed to curb smuggling of contraband and also protected mining fields. The ZDF corps of engineers conducted the defining operations on the south-eastern Mozambique border in the Dumsa and Gwaivhi areas.

12:10 - President Mugabe says these are bombs planted by the colonialists and are dangerous because they detonate when one steps on them (regardless of how long they have been planted) adding that what makes it worse is that it is not known where exactly they were planted.

The ZDF, in de-mining the country borders of anti-personnel landmines, received invaluable assistance from two NGOs, the HALO Trust and the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA)

President Mugabe thanks the two countries for rendering assistance in this regard.