LIVE: Cde Don Muvuti burial @ The National Heroes Acre

ZIMPAPERS Online gives you Live Updates of the proceedings at the National Heroes Acre in Harare where the late national hero, Cde Don Muvuti will be buried this afternoon.

Cde Don Kwaedza Muvuti died at West End Hospital in Harare last Wednesday. He was 84.

10:00hrs - A fairly large crowd has gathered outside Stoddart Hall in Mbare to bid farewell to national hero Cde Don Kwaedza Muvuti. The body of Cde Muvuti has already arrived at the Stoddart Hall.

10:05hrs - Home Affairs Minister Cde Obert Mpofu is here. Meanwhile the numbers here continue to swell.

10:10hrs – Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Retired Colonel Christian Katsande , Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province Cde Webster Shamhu and his wife are also at the Stoddart Hall so are Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Defence Minister Cde Sydney Sekeramayi and wife, Mrs Sekeramayi. Service Chiefs are also in attendance.

10:20hrs - Senate President Cde Edna Madzongwe has arrived as the numbers continue to swell. Minister of State Security Cde Kembo Mohadi and Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Major General (Rtd) Happyton Bonyongwe are also at the Stoddart Hall.

10: 23hrs- Vice President Cde Phelekezela Mphoko has just arrived

10:27 – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in the company of Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa. Acting Town Clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube and Acting Mayor of Harare Enock Mupamawonde are also at Stoaddart Hall.

10:35hrs - President Mugabe and Amai Dr Grace Mugabe have just arrived and immediately lead the body viewing procession followed by Ministers and other dignitaries.

Cde Muvuti was born in Hwedza on June 20, 1933 and did his primary education at Chigwedere and Waddilove primary schools before proceeding to Goromonzi High School for his secondary education.

Upon completing his high schooling he was awarded a Commonwealth Scholarship to study at Aligaru University in India. After attaining his first degree he proceeded to New Dehli University for his master’s degree. Cde Muvuti became politically active while doing his undergraduate degree and was a member of the African Students’ Association that included the late Cdes Solomon Tawengwa and John Mataure, which articulated the needs of African students there as well as being a vehicle through which they canvassed support for the African liberation movements fighting to end colonial rule.

10:59hrs – The body of national hero Cde Muvuti is now headed for the national shrine. President Mugabe, Dr Amai Grace Mugabe and Cabinet Ministers have left Stoddart Hall for the National Heroes Acre in Warren Park.

NATIONAL HEROES ACRE

11:21hrs – Meanwhile the Vice Presidents have arrived at the national Heroes Acre where President Mugabe is expected to address mourners before the burial of CdeMuvuti.

11:38hrs – His Excellency President Mugabe and Dr Amai Grace Mugabe have arrived at the national shrine.

11:40hrs – Cde Muvuti’s body will be laid at the tomb of the unknown soldier before burial.

11:50hrs- Cde Melusi Machiya rises to introduce Dr Obert Mpofu