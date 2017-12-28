LIVE BLOG: SWEARING-IN OF VPs

UPDATES: Nyemudzai Kakore; PICTURES: Wilson Kakurira; PICTURE EDITOR: Clearance Munondo; ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1128: Official proceedings have come to an end and that concludes our updates. Thank you for joining us.

1122: Some of the dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony are Environment Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri, ICT Minister Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Justice Minister Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Cde Webster Shamhu, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha, Sports Minister Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other service chiefs.

1037: The VPs have now joined President Mnangagwa for a photo session.

1016: Dignitaries are now congratulating Cde Kembo Mohadi and General Chiwenga (Rtd) on their appointments.

1010: Chief Justice Luke Malaba has now invited Cde Kembo Mohadi to take the oath of office.

1006: Chief Justice Luke Malaba has invited General Chiwenga (Rtd) to take the oath of office. General Chiwenga has taken his oath of office.

1005: The National Anthem is now being sung.

1004: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the swearing-in ceremony.

0930: President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning expected to swear in two Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Kembo Mohadi.