LIVE BLOG: SWEARING-IN OF VPs

December 28, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

UPDATES: Nyemudzai Kakore; PICTURES: Wilson Kakurira; PICTURE EDITOR: Clearance Munondo; ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1128: Official proceedings have come to an end and that concludes our updates.  Thank you for joining us.

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa congratulates Vice President Kembo Mohadi

1122: Some of the dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony are Environment Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri, ICT Minister Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Justice Minister  Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Cde Webster Shamhu, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha, Sports Minister Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other service chiefs.

1037: The VPs have now joined President Mnangagwa for a photo session.

Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) (L) and Cde Kembo Mohadi

1016: Dignitaries are now congratulating Cde Kembo Mohadi and General Chiwenga (Rtd) on their appointments.

1010: Chief Justice Luke Malaba has now invited Cde Kembo Mohadi to take the oath of office.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi takes his oath

1006: Chief Justice Luke Malaba has invited General Chiwenga (Rtd) to take the oath of office. General Chiwenga has taken his oath of office.

1005: The National Anthem is now being sung.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia arrive for the swearing-in ceremony.

1004: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the swearing-in ceremony.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga takes his oath of office

0930: President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning expected to swear in two Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Kembo Mohadi.
  • vanhu

    Makorkoto vaChiwenga.Ndatenda hangu

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Ko va Mohadi? Muri vanhu vasingazive kuti there are two VPs. Kkkkkkkki.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Congratulations to our two VPs Cdes Mohadi and Chiwenga. Pindai mu national ndima mushandire Zimbabwe.

  • Kuta Kinte

    Congratulations to our two vice presidents and hapasisina chekumirira – bhora mberi