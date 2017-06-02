LIVE BLOG: President Mugabe meets the youth

Updates: Simiso Mlevu; Editor: Costa Mano

1317: Provincial chairpersons have been given an opportunity to greet party supporters gathered here. They are doing so in the name and spirit of the revolutionary party.

1310: Cde Hamandishe welcomes President Mugabe and invites Mashonaland East Youth League chairperson to introduce his team.

1303: Zanu PF Youth League Political Commissar, Cde Innocent Hamandishe is the Director of Ceremonies.

1301: The National Anthem is being sung.

1250: President Mugabe has arrived accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe. Amid deafening cheers that are drowning even the sound of the Public Announcement system, President Mugabe is greeting the crowd, moving slowly among them with his trademark clenched fist. Zimbabwe National Youth Service are struggling to contain members of the public who are refusing to stay seated as the icon manoeuvres in their midst. They cheer in jubilation and admiration.

1247: Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and Youth League Secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga as well Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushohwe have arrived at the venue and are taking their seats at the VVIP tent.

1226: As people await the arrival of President Mugabe, ZRP band keeps them entertained through a rendition of Simon Chimbetu’s song, Sango.

1155: Senate President, Cde Edna Madzongwe has arrived here in Marondera for the President’s interactive meeting and address.

1149: Brilliant sound bites by various Zimbabwean artists illuminate Rudhaka grounds and visibly excited party faithfuls wave their clenched fists – the revolutionary part’s symbol – as they sing along.

1143: Members of Zanu-PF Women’s League, despite the fact that this is a Youth League meeting, form a considerable part if the crowd. The two organs have been working together harmoniously in drumming up support for the party.

1125: The meeting is the first of the many interactive sessions President Mugabe will hold across the provinces as Zanu PF drums up support for the 2018 harmonised elections.

1124: Despite a sea of masses already packed at the open ground, a more are trickling in on foot.

1121: Faces, like pebbles on the beach have populated Rudhaka Stadium grounds waiting for the legendary leader, President Robert Gabriel Mugabe who is set the have an interactive meeting with Mashonaland East youths today.