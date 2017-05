Updates: Lincoln Towindo

Editor: Costa Mano

1120: The body of national hero Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has arrived.

1100: Hundreds of mourners are gathered here outside Stodart Hall in Mbare awaiting the arrival of the body of national hero Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku ahead of the body viewing ceremony.

Groups of women and youths are in full song here celebrating the life of the late jurist.