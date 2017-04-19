LIVE BLOG: INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS

Updates: Simiso Mlevu

Photography: Wilson Kakurira

Editor: Costa Mano

1349: The Master of Ceremony, Dr Mushowhe is now on the podium and he announces that President Mugabe and Amai Grace Mugabe as well as the Vice Presidents are now leaving. The festivities continue but we conclude our updates. Thank you for joining us.

1315: The crowd is now being entertained by mass displays.

1303: The uniformed forces are now marching out drawing applause from the crowd.

1255: The National Anthem is now being sung.

1254: President Mugabe concludes his remarks by wishing Zimbabwe well.

“Long live our freedom. Long live Zimbabwe, I thank you.”

1253: He says more needs to be done to maintain unity in the country. We need to continue as true patriots and citizens to create a conducive environment for all regardless of political affiliation.

1251: President Mugabe says Government has made strides in improving social amenities by constructing schools and clinics among other things.

1245: “In order to develop and support sport in Zimbabwe, Government has constituted a team Zimbabwe selecting committee. Sporting personalities will be selected without any favours,”

1241: President has commended efforts being made in the energy sector saying, at Kariba, two units are being added. The two units, His Excellency says, will boost electricity generation to 78%

1240: “We also ought to be pleased that we have achieved 15 months without load shedding. As we all know, load shedding has a bearing on the performance of industries.”

1238: ”The SMEs play a very important role in economic growth and employment creation. In view of this, Government created a conducive environment for SMEs to shine.”

1235: President Mugabe spells out anticipated growth in the tourism sector and small to medium enterprises sector.

1231: President Mugabe has mourned loss of life and infrastructure due to heavy rains experienced across the country.

1230: “Government has since independence, launched several programmes which include among them, ZimAsset, Agriculture Intervention Programme launched in 2016 which includes Command Farming and Presidential Inputs programme. Combined, these programme will ensure the nation gets bumper harvest.”

1226: “We, however, need to be mindful that our assignment is not yet over. We have to constantly defend our independence so that it can have meaning. As Government we continue to pursue socio-economic programmes that consolidate our independence.”

1223: “Fellow Zimbabweans, now we enjoy the fruits of our independence and we can now call ourselves, the masters of our own destiny.”

1221: “We always remind ourselves, our people, those that fought the battle, those who were in what were known as Keeps, detention centres, villages and prisons ….they all endured untold suffering at the hands of the colonial regime. They were all, therefore, participants in the struggle to liberate the country. Today we want to pay tribute to all our heroes and heroines.

“All our people united in a resolute way to fight a protracted war which was eventually won in 1980 and which we are celebrating today.”

1217: President Mugabe takes to the podium and starts by making salutations. He recognises the presence of various dignitaries within the Government hierarchy.

1215: Minister Kasukuwere has invited President Mugabe to address the nation.

1213: Minister Kasukuwere applauds President Mugabe for being the chief architect of the ease of doing business as shown by the 10 point plan he spelt out during the State of the Nation Address in 2015. His role is to introduce President Mugabe and he describes him as a fountain of wisdom, a Pan-Africanist and a champion of value addition

1212: Dr Mushowhe has invited Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere to the podium.

1208: Pastor Chiriseri has finished her address.

1200: The director of ceremony, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushowhe has invited Pastor Petunia Chiriseri of His Presence Ministries International to give a sermon.

1153: President Mugabe has lit the Eternal Flame.

1145: In a show of dedication to defending the nation, the parade chants a war cry, Zimbabwe, our country.

1128: President Mugabe has now granted permission for the parade to march past in quick and slow motion.

1116: President Mugabe, accompanied by the Commander, Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga is now inspecting the guard of honour.

1114: Parade commander has advised President Mugabe of the structure of the parade and also takes opportunity to invite him, as the Commander in Chief, to inspect the guard of honour.

1109: President Mugabe and Amai Grace Mugabe have stepped onto the podium and the National Anthem is now being sung.

1106: President Mugabe’s official vehicle Zim 1 has just entered the arena. As President Mugabe makes way into the stadium, terraces burst with cheers as patriots salute and show gratitude to their icon and leader.

1104: The main celebrations are at the National Sports Stadium but each of the country’s provinces are also hosting similar celebrations to mark the grand occasion.

1103: Today’s celebrations are held under the theme “[email protected] , embracing ease of doing business for socio economic development.”

1059: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia have arrived.

1057: Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and wife Laurinda have arrived.

1030: The service chiefs have arrived and taken their seats.

1000: Thousands of Zimbabweans have made way into National Sports Stadium for the country’s 37th Independence Celebrations.

Outside the stadium, there are long winding queues of people still trying to get in.

Food and airtime vendors have lined up their stalls anticipating bumper sales from patriots who have filled the stadium to the rafters.