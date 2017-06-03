LIVE BLOG: CDE NK NDLOVU BURIAL

Updates: Lincoln Towindo and Simiso Mlevu; Editor: Costa Mano

1008: Body viewing has commenced with President Mugabe leading.

1002: President Mugabe has arrived here. He is accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe. Body viewing will commence soon.

0950: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived.

0944: The service chiefs have arrived.

0940: Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has arrived.

0930: Cde Webster Shamu and wife Constance arrive.

0927: Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has arrived to pay his last respects to the national hero.

0925: Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo has arrived along with his wife.



0922: Senior Government officials have started arriving. The crowd outside the hall is growing by the minute.

0858: The Mbare Chimurenga choir is leading proceedings here and is in full song.

0853: The body of national hero, Cde Naison Ndlovu has arrived at Stodart Hall in Mbare ahead of the body viewing rite to be led by President Mugabe.