LIVE BLOG: CDE NK NDLOVU BURIAL

June 3, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Updates: Lincoln Towindo and Simiso Mlevu; Editor: Costa Mano

1008: Body viewing has commenced with President Mugabe leading.

1002: President Mugabe has arrived here.  He is accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe. Body viewing will commence soon.

0950: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived.

0944: The service chiefs have arrived.

0940: Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has arrived.

0930: Cde Webster Shamu and wife Constance arrive.

04ff753a-d02e-49cc-8425-233d9397af32

0927: Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has arrived to pay his last respects to the national hero.

0925: Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo has arrived along with his wife.

0922: Senior Government officials have started arriving. The crowd outside the hall is growing by the minute.

0858: The Mbare Chimurenga choir is leading proceedings here and is in full song.

0853: The body of national hero, Cde Naison Ndlovu has arrived at Stodart Hall in Mbare ahead of the body viewing rite to be led by President Mugabe.
Pin It

Related Posts