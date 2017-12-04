LIVE BLOG: CABINET MINISTERS SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

UPDATES: Simiso Mlevu; PICTURES: Wilson Kakurira; ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano; PICTURE EDITOR: Joseph Murisi

1101: The official proceedings have come to an end here and that concludes our updates. Thank you for joining us.

1045: The President is now congratulating his appointees before going for a group photo.

1037: Prosecutor General Ray Goba has taken the oath of office following his appointment by the former President Cde Robert Mugabe.

1034: There are two deputy ministers in the newly appointed cabinet. These are Hon Terrence Mukupe and David Marapira. The two deputy ministers have taken the oath of office and are now signing their papers.

1031: Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs have taken the oath of office and are now signing their appointment papers. Cdes Miriam Chikukwa, Monica Mutsvangwa , Josiah Hungwe, David Musabayana, Cain Mathema, Owen Ncube, Angeline Masuku, Abednico Ncube, Webster Shamu and Martin Dinha have all signed their papers.

1020: Dr Mushohwe, who is the Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President’s Office, has taken the oath of office and is now signing papers

1018: Mr Chitando and Air Marshal Shiri are the last to sign papers among cabinet ministers.

1015: Cdes July Moyo, Ziyambi, Kazembe, Mandiwanzira, Prof Mavima, Kagonye and Chinamasa have signed their papers.

1012: Drs Mumbengegwi, Gumbo, SB Moyo and Parirenyatwa as well as Prof Murwira have also signed their papers.

1002: Cdes Nyoni, Mohadi, Muchinguri-Kashiri, Bimha and SK Moyo have signed their papers.

0957: Cabinet ministers have taken the oath of office, pledging loyalty and hard work and requesting God the Almighty to help them. One by one, starting with Dr Mpofu, ministers move to the President to sign their papers.

0953: President Mnangagwa reads the citation for cabinet ministers to take the oath of office.

0950: President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived for swearing-in of ministers.

0948: Cde Supa Mandiwanzira was reappointed Information Communication Technology Minister but with Cybersecurity added to the portfolio while Cde July Moyo was appointed the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister.

0946: Dr Joram Gumbo retained the Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry while a technocrat, Mr Winston Chitando comes in as Mines and Mining Development Minister and Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as the Environment, Water and Climate Minister.

0942: Dr Obert Mpofu was appointed Home Affairs and Culture Minister while Air Marshall Perrance Shiri comes in as Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister. Dr David Parirenyatwa was reappointed to the Health and Child Care Ministry.

0938: President Mnangagwa appointed Cde Patrick Chinamasa to the Finance and Economic Development Ministry. He has been in an acting capacity in that portfolio since November 27.

0929: First to take the oath of office will be cabinet ministers, followed by Dr Christopher Mushohwe, ministers of state for provincial affairs and then deputy ministers.

0919: All is set for the swearing-in of Ministers following their appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to serve in various portfolios as cabinet ministers and ministers of state respectively.