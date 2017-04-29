LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF CDE ZENZO NTULIKI

UPDATES: Lincoln Towindo

EDITOR: Costa Mano

1030: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived and has taken his seat inside the hall ahead of the body viewing ceremony, which will commence upon the arrival of President Mugabe.

1027: The Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees, Colonel Tshinga Dube (Retired) has arrived.

1010: The service chiefs have arrived.

1002: Several Cabinet ministers have arrived including Cdes Ignatius Chombo, David Parirenyatwa and Patrick Chinamasa.

0924: After completing the guerilla training, Cde Ntuliki was inducted to the Military Intelligence Department at CGT Camp where he worked as a security officer under the wing of Cde Busobenyoka who had trained with Minister Kembo Mohadi.

The CGT Camp was under the command of the current Zimbabwe National Army commander, Lt-General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

Cde Ntuliki was later on sent for specialised training in intelligence in Bulgaria and he was the leader of his group.

0920: An accomplished war veteran, Cde Ntuliki whose nom de guerre was Maphekapheka, joined the President’s Department soon after Independence in 1980 where he worked in various portfolios until the time of his death.

He was part of the group of 800 which was the first biggest group to undergo training when Zipra was still building its force.

Cde Ntuliki joined the armed struggle at a tender age of 15 and he soldiered on and kept pace during the rigorous guerilla training at Morogoro Camp, Tanzania in 1976.

0915: The body of late national hero Cde Zenzo Ntuliki haS arrived at Stodart hall in Mbare.Scores of mourners are gathered outside the hall singing revolutionary songs celebrating the late national hero.

Cde Zenzo Ntuliki (57), who was the Assistant Director in the President’s Department in charge of the western region, died last week at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.