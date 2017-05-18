LIVE: Beitbridge-Harare highway dualisation launch; Tokwe – Mukosi Dam commissioning

PRESIDENT Mugabe this morning officially launches the US$1 billion dualisation project of the Beitbridge-Harare and Harare-Chirundu highways at Chaka Business center in Chirumhanzu before commissioning the US$250 million Tokwe-Mukosi Dam in Chivi later in the day.

FEEDS: Farirai Machivenyika, Simiso Mlevu, PHOTOGRAPHY: Wilson Kakurira & Kudakwashe Hunda, EDITOR: Happiness Chikwanha