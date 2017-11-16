Lions kill girl (3) in Chiredzi

Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

A pride of stray lions on Saturday evening fatally attacked a three-year-old girl from Chiredzi’s Dhitoyi area. Masvingo provincial police spokeperson Inspector Charity Mazula yesterday confirmed the incident. She said only the head and a few remains of the infant were recovered after the tragic incident.

“Yes, I can confirm that we received and attended to a case in which a three-year-old girl was killed by lions in Chiredzi,” she said. The attack came after the lions had killed more than 10 goats and two cattle the previous day in the same area. Zimparks public relations manager Mr Tinashe Farawo yesterday said the villagers should have reported the Friday attack on their livestock as this could have allowed them to account for the marauding cats.

“Yes, I can confirm that we also received a report about lions which killed a three-year-old girl in Chiredzi at around 6:30 pm,” he said.

“The mother was in the kitchen while cooking when she sent her 12-year-old son to collect mealie meal in the next hut, and he was accompanied by his three-year-old sister, whom he was carrying on his back.” However, the minors were intercepted by the lions, which resulted in the boy dropping his sister as he fled.

“The girl was dropped as the boy ran for cover in a nearby hut. The girl was then killed by the lions and villagers only recovered her head and a few other remains,” he said. Mr Farawo implored villagers to timeously report wild animal attacks to Zimparks. Its really unfortunate that another life has been lost. The villagers had their cattle and goats killed on Friday and they did not report the presence of lions in their area. We are, however, tracking the predators with a view to either eliminate them or relocate them to another wildlife sanctuary.”