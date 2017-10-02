Lifestyle audits for cops

October 2, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
Snr Asst Comm Charamba

Snr Asst Comm Charamba

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau
POLICE have introduced lifestyle audits in the force as one of the strategies to curb corruption among police officers. Lifestyle audit involves verification of a person’s personal expenditure patterns to determine if it is consistent with an individual’s sources of income that include salary.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the Zimbabwe Republic Police has zero tolerance for corruption. She said any officer found to have engaged in corruption is dismissed from the force.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said as part of measures to fight the scourge, the force was already conducting lifestyle audits for its members.

“Within the organisation we have strategies that are in place to fight corruption. We don’t allow our police officers even if they are going to police check points to carry their cellphones, they also declare the money that they have before they go on duty,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba last Friday on the side-lines of a schools debate on crime at Eveline High School.”

She said the Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri has zero tolerance for corruption has the many measures put in place to fight the cancer.

“ Anyone who is engages in corruption risk being fired from the force,” said Snr Ass Comm Charamba. She said the media has carried reports of police officers arrested for corruption and dismissed from the force.

Recently, Commissioner-General Chihuri said the ZRP is not home to dishonest and unprofessional officers, who tarnish the force’s image by engaging in corrupt and criminal activities. His sentiments come after it emerged that expelled policemen were mounting illegal roadblocks using spikes to collect cash from unsuspecting people.

He said the force did not require the calibre of officers and lawyers that were not honest.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me emphasise this point for the umpteenth time in the presence of all of you. The ZRP is not home to dishonest and unprofessional persons. And it will neither brook nor incubate any acts of corruption, improper performance of duty nor timidity that tarnishes the good name of our organisation,” Comm-Gen Chihuri said in a speech to officers at the Legal Services Directorate Strategic Workshop in Harare.

He said attributes such as discipline, hard-work, research and investigative skills, logical thinking and sound judgment were essential for the development of well-polished lawyers and police commanders.

In July, President Mugabe warned police to desist from engaging in corruption especially at roadblocks.

“I am told, while performing your duty, lots of temptation will visit you, especially police officers manning roadblocks. Such temptation, I am reliably informed, is blind to gender or age and is not regional or tribalistic. Be warned!” said President Mugabe.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Samanyika

    This statement that zrp does not tolerate crime is false. Zrp is corrupt to the core. Let’s start the lifestyle audit with chihuri so he can tell us where he got the money to build his Glen lorne mansion? Charity charamba kufunga shuwa. You are not even ashamed to pronounce those blatant lies in the national paper? Pathetic!

  • Fairness

    Why worry about these small timers, deal with the Chefs first, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Directors, CEOs etc, why audit a guy who gets 5usd as bribe due to the current hardships. I know a bribe is a bribe but lets be serious guys

  • Simbai

    Confidence in such measures must be earned first of all by conducting lifestyle audits on all ZRP chefs, starting with Commissioner General Chihuri himself. Police officers and rank-and-file members have long complained of forced unwanted deductions from salaries and contributions solicited for sales of raffle tickets, Chihuri’s $100 book on police history, and alms demanded for Chihuri’s police Church/Chapel where officers are “obliged” to attend, and “freely” support Chihuri’s “Godly” oeuvres if they wish to progress in the police force.

    If you include quasi-mandatory contributions to the Kuyedza Club run by Chihuri’s wife, sporting activities and equipment supplied by you know who, and other “optional” deductions, some junior police officers end up with losing 15% of their salaries from irregularly dated salaries solely to benefit bigwig police projects.

  • Thetruthshallcome

    Baba Chihuri is constructing a road to his residence in Harare – can he tell us where he got the money from? How can a mere police commissioner – not ever done by those who earn more in the first world – afford such luxury? If we are ever serious about dealing with corruption, let us start from the top – the buck stops with the First Family who can afford to travel at luxury (with grandkids included) to live in luxury hotels in western countries – to the growing Mazowe estate! Ndapedza hangu. Don’t think people don’t see.

  • omahn

    What a load of rubbish! We have heard this before.

  • eliah

    It does not work mom Charamba, anyway can you give us an update of what happened to he cops who were named and shamed in a comment the other day who are feasting daily on passage fees by Kombis, we are yet to hear an update on that one, as i suspect the senior cops are still enjoying in their warm offices at Harare Central HQ.

  • muparavanda

    Shame on you if you think the general public will believe this nonsense. ZRP is a total disgrace to this country as a whole. They are not only corrupt but incompetent and partisan as well…what a bunch of rascals!!!

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Totenda dzanwa dzaswera nebenzi

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    In another article in this newspaper, VP Mphoko has just trashed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. Recently he stormed a police station to get suspects released without a hearing. Corruption is celebrated by our leaders

  • yowe

    Lets start with Chihuri…