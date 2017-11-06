Let’s remain united, says Khaya Moyo

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu in Gwanda

ZANU-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has urged party members to remain united ahead of the party’s Extraordinary Congress slated for December and general elections next year.

Addressing party members at a Matabeleland South Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gwanda yesterday, Cde Khaya Moyo — who is also Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister — said members of the province had to present a united front ahead of the Extraordinary Congress and 2018 elections.

“We are heading for the two most important events for our party, namely the Extraordinary Congress and 2018 elections. I would like to remind you that the President (Cde Mugabe) during the Youth Interface Rally held in Gwanda, commended our province.

“This province is, therefore, important and we should have character and present a united front. We are a family and have one purpose. The gossiping and bad mouthing, which is going on within party members from this province has to end as it will destroy the party,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said there were party members that were falsely accusing fellow members of factionalism just to create disturbances within the party.

He said factionalism was meant to divide the party so party members should shun factionalism.

“Stop allocating people to certain factions. We never knew that there was something called factions in the past and as a province we mustn’t entertain factions.

“We remain behind President Mugabe and Zanu-PF because that is where our father Joshua Nkomo left us. To those with malicious intent I will be clear that you are dividing the party through your actions and we don’t want to be divided. Take heed as party members because more disturbances might come,” he said.

Also speaking during the same meeting Politburo member Cde Kembo Mohadi urged party leaders to desist from pursuing personal agendas.

He said leaders had to remember that they had been assigned on behalf of the party. Cde Mohadi also urged party leaders to visit wards across the province to ensure that all party supporters were registered to vote.

“As party leaders you should lead by example and desist from individualism. Don’t pursue your personal agendas, but those of the party,” he said.