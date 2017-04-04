Let’s follow President’s footsteps, says Mushohwe

Mutare Bureau

Zanu-PF Politburo member and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe has urged party members to desist from sabotaging efforts and programmes meant to help the revolutionary party win majority votes in next year’s election.

Dr Mushohwe said this at Bambazonke Business Centre in Mutare West constituency during belated 21st February Movement celebrations for the area.

The Mutare West legislator, who outlined President Mugabe’s bibliography before getting into his speech for the day, implored Zimbabweans youths to respect and cherish the visionary leadership of President Mugabe.

“Cde Mugabe has a track record of unity and empowerment,” said Dr Mushohwe. “I urge you all to follow his footsteps for the good of the country as well as the party. It is imperative that we quickly remind each other that leadership does not come overnight.”

Turning to the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections, Dr Mushohwe called for unity of purpose to prevail in Zanu-PF, saying the party was vigilant and would not allow the repeat of 2008 bhora musango scenario.

“The likes of Mai Mujuru thought that they were almost there and did the wrong thing of seeking to unseat the President,” he said. “We need not be reminded where she is right now.

“We also have to remain vigilant as we approach the 2018 election. We surely do not want a repeat of what we witnessed in the past wherein party members sabotaged efforts to retain the majority vote, the so-called bhora musango concept.”

Speaking at the same gathering, Zanu-PF Youth League Manicaland provincial chairperson Cde Mubuso Chinguno said youths should respect and cherish the life led by President Mugabe.

“We are lucky to have a leader of Cde Mugabe’s calibre,” he said. “We need to respect and cherish the life led by Cde Mugabe not only as our leader, but as an African icon.”

Zanu-PF Mutare West political leadership and youths thronged Bambazonke Business Centre for the belated celebrations.

The belated 21st February celebrations were punctuated with song and dance and the cutting of the cake.

The 21st February Movement was established in 1986 and seeks to encourage Zimbabweans, youths in particular, to emulate President Mugabe’s revolutionary ideas, charismatic leadership and selfless policies.