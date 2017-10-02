Leave Moyo alone: Mphoko

October 2, 2017 Local News
VP Mphoko

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau
VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday castigated the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly concentrating on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

VP Mphoko, who described the commission as corrupt and useless, said in the eyes of the anti-graft body, only him and Prof Moyo are sinners. He said he was concerned that ZACC was ignoring several cases of corruption and focusing on Prof Moyo just to serve the interest of some individuals.

ZACC has accused Prof Moyo of corruption in relation to the use of ZIMDEF funds and the matter is before the courts.

“ZACC is being abused. Looking at the way its operating, it’s not going to give Government the best results but it’s simply serving the interest of a few individuals. ZACC has simply become an instrument that’s being used to target other people and this is unfortunate. I must express my concern about ZACC. I don’t think it’s capable of dealing with corruption in the country. As far as ZACC is concerned, the only sinner is Prof Moyo and myself because I ordered the release of Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (zinara) executives from police custody,” said VP Mphoko in an interview after a meeting with white business community in Bulawayo yesterday.

He said the reason why he ordered the release of zinara’s boss Moses Juma was because his arrest was unprocedural and some people wanted his post.

“We know very well that there are people who are stealing, smuggling gold into South Africa and other countries. There are people who are smuggling chrome out of this country. There are people who have fraudulently bought properties, including blocks of flats in South Africa when we’re suffering here. I’m asking myself who’s going to arrest these people if ZACC sees Prof Moyo as the only corrupt person in this country. Some people are actually being arrested for nothing and ZACC doesn’t care. All they want is to arrest Prof Moyo,” said VP Mphoko.

He said he was aware that some people in ZACC and other institutions were corruptly given jobs.

“It becomes difficult for us to believe these people who choose to chase one person in this whole country. We have illegal money changers crippling the economy. I’m told people bring new bond notes onto the streets to buy United States dollars. This is clear sabotage and these are the people that ZACC should look for not Jonathan or me. I’m strongly against the way ZACC operates because they have serious corrupt elements among themselves,” said VP Mphoko.

He said it was important for the commission to be re-organised, especially the management, if corruption is to be tackled in an effective manner.

Recently, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe said fraud allegations raised by Anti-Corruption Commission against Prof Moyo were “lies”, adding that only President Mugabe has the prerogative of removing him from his post.
  • Kushinga

    The only way ZACC can redeem itself in the eyes of the public, is to successfully prosecute and claim long prison sentences for President Mugabe’s carefully chosen Comrades in Cabinet, Politburo, and senior Zanu-pf party positions, many of whom are known to be linked to corrupt and criminal activities. We know the President is protected from the law by presidential immunity, and can confer protection and amnesty on his chosen Comrades who assure he remains in power by hook or by crook until called by the Grim Reaper. The only solution is for hopefully enough citizens to make the effort to vote in 2018 to overwhelm any cooked up half plausible Zanu-pf voter shenanigans, and allow a newly independent judiciary to unblock and conclude many outstanding ZACC dossiers concerning corrupt criminal Zanu-pf bigwigs, finally permitting the rebirth of a free new nation!

  • John Mariyawanda

    In my humble opinion, if he (Prof Moyo) stole any money then he should be arrested… If he was caught with his hands in the till then why is there a delay to arrest him? I think that will the beginning of the fight against corruption Cde VP. There must be no sacred cows in this matter. Everyone must face and dance to the tune of the constitution’s legal music Honorable Cde VP Mphoko. I am a supporter of the ruling party but in politics we keep permanent ideology, anyone fighting the ideology of the Party must face the high volume tune of the constitutional music. Thank you

    • yowe

      Moyo never refused that he took the money..He said I stole the money and put it to good use that is his defence

  • Cde Kangai

    If Prof Moyo stole any money let him be arrested full stop. Ko isu tisingazivikanwi navaMphoko tozoita sei kana tapinda musituation yakaita seyaProf Moyo? VP I think we have courts in the country. Let Prof Moyo be cleared by the courts and not by powerful people… That encourages rot in the society… Thank you.

  • Tarubva

    I am lost for words with what this politician is saying, and to think he is the Vice President of our country is just embarrassing!

  • Gushungo WekuGP

    Everyone knows who are the gold smugglers via Lusaka, South Africa and Dubai. Some pillaged our diamonds with figures of $15 billion being bandied around. It is easy to follow the money if any attempt to fight corruption in ZACC exist. It is public knowledge that people involved in diamonds could even splash about R300 million for a property here in Durban. Track those transactions and the answers will shock you.

  • Cde Hondo

    So mr president, you have all the information about people looting, who is suppose to stop the looting of resources . What’s your job exactly, eish our beloved zim is cursed by the dead.

  • eliah

    I am not really worried about the VP ramblings ,but what i was not impressed with was his impromptu speech ability, the man is not gifted in this area and one could struggle to put together and make sense of what he was talking about.
    Please Mr VP you need to imrprove in this area if you are entertaining chances to enter the Presidential race with two other candidates.

  • fresh

    so ZACC should be leave criminal Moyo alone because there are other criminals out there? Eishh. And a whole VP knows people who are illegally buying cars and properties but yet nothing happens to them? Eishh.I am not sure if the brains are located in the right place

  • Gandanga

    Mphoko anorwara fosho

  • Frank

    Mr VP please keep quiet and allow the law to take its course. Your sentiments seems to indicate that you are corrupt yourself.

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    These are the leaders we have in our country.

  • Cde J Nkomo

    A whole VP cannot say that when corruption is tearing the economy apart. I am embarrassed you have stooped this low Cde VP Mphoko… What are we going to learn from what you just said and did? I think you are abusing your office and your powers… You cannot protect someone. If he committed the crime let him be arrested. It is just like saying because there are other rapists who have not been caught then someone who committed rape should be let to go free. Let the courts try the matter and let Prof Moyo be exonerated by the efficient courts in the country. Why are you hurrying to defend him as if you are his lawyer Cde VP? This worries us a lot and I think after His Excellency, Gushungo, I may not waste my votes for you should you become the next President of the land like any other aspiring Zimbabwean. You embarrass us Cde and I think Zimbabweans in general deserve an unequivocal and unconditional apology from your mouth. People need jobs, the economy is not performing and everyone is suffering. Please spare us and not say those useless words Mr Cde Mphoko.

  • Chief Legal Adviser

    What is honorable is for the VP to fight to have all other fingered criminals brought to law also. Not to defend one fingered. The court, not politics, will decide if one is innocent. If one is suspected to have committed a crime why wait for the ZACC? ZRP can normally investigate and if evidence is there a docket and court process should be the way forward. Why all this round about ZACC, ZACC , ZACC dramas. Why cant corruption be treated like any other crime if its a crime? If corruption is not defined as crime, at what stage will police come in? Is it ZACC that decides the criminality of corruption?

  • Gandanga Matigari

    A lot has already been said and I would add and say you are spot on Report. ZACC should investigate corruption by small fish as it is the reason why it was instituted. Moyo should smile all the way to his home after pocketing US$400 000 while a father who stole a bottle of cooking oil is in Chikurubi

  • yowe

    This guy is a joke hahahaha .RGM you had to appoint the most useless person to be VP??How can he actually give such a speech? So if he knows these corrupt people why not uae the weight of his office to bring them to book?? Dr Amai has bought properties in SA is he saying she should be investigated?. Hahahaha YOWE!!! Zanu Pf clearly condones corruption