League resolves to fire Sandi Moyo, Mahoka •case to be referred to NDC •Kasukuwere called to order

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter—

THE Zanu-PF Women’s League resolved at its national executive meeting yesterday to expel its two senior members, Cdes Eunice Sandi Moyo (deputy secretary) and Sarah Mahoka (secretary for Finance).The pair is accused of undermining the First Lady, who is secretary for Women’s Affairs, corruption, insubordination and fanning factionalism, with Cde Mahoka facing further charges of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba.

Conspicuous by their absence at the meeting were Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka, as well as Tabeth Kanengoni-Malinga (secretary for External Affairs), who also did not attend Monday’s Top 10 meeting.

Sources who attended the meeting said the pair’s case will be referred to the revolutionary party’s disciplinary committee and if confirmed, it will then be ratified by the Politburo, according to party procedure, rules and regulations.

The Women’s League national executive meeting, sources said, also recommended that national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere be put to his defence on slew of charges among them trying to block last week’s nationwide demonstrations against Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka.

Cde Kasukuwere then accused another party cadre Cde Jimayi Muduvuri of leaking information to The Herald to the effect that he was against the Women’s League programmes.

The Women’s League, one of the party’s three arms, yesterday called Cde Kasukuwere to order, saying he was not a member of the wing.

“The Women’s League resolved that Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka should be expelled,” said the source. “That has to be endorsed by the Politburo, but a position has already been taken.

“Also on notice is Cde Kasukuwere whom the wing felt is fanning factionalism and is also accused of attempting to stop our demonstrations last week.”

Zanu-PF secretary for Women’s Affairs and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, told the wing’s members at the beginning of the meeting that they wanted to investigate all charges being levelled against Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka, after which they would make recommendations to the Politburo.

“Isu tiri pano kuti tiongorore zvange zvichiitika svondo rapfuura kusvika paweekend,” Amai Mugabe said. “Zvakarerekerana nadeputy wedu weWomen’s League Mai Sandi Moyo nafinance secretary wedu Sarah Mahoka.

“Saka tichiri kutarisa nyaya idzodzo kuti tione kuti zvipomerwa zvavo ndizvo here, hazvina kuwedzerwa here, hatisi kuitira vamwe zvakashata here. Saka kuungana kwataita nhasi ndozvataungana kuti titarise.

“But isusu tega se executive yeWomen’s League, hatikwanisi kuzoti tiite decision kuti zvaitika izvi ndizvo kana kuti hazvisi izvo, but tinonyora pasi zvatinoona zvakakodzera kuti ndozviri kusafadza vazhinji. Tanyora kudaro tinofanirwa kunge tichizoenda kuPolitburo kutevedza procedure kuPolitburo.

“Totevera procedure kuti tinovaratidza kuti aiwa izvi makaona madzimai achiratidzira maprovinces ese. Madzimai akatibuka neuwandu hwavo vachiratidzira kusafadzwa nemashandiro ange achiita vamwe vedu veTop 10 venational executive yedu yemadzimai.

“Saka tiripo kuti nhasi tiongorore kuti zvakanyorwa ndizvo here, tiri kubvumirana nazvo here. Tochinyora pasi mapoints edu tochizoenda zvino kumusoro kuti izvi kuratidzira kwemadzimai ndozvimwe zvezvinhu zvavaitaura kuti havasi kufara nazvo. Saka decision ichazotorwa ikoko. Kune inonzi disciplinary committee iriko ikoko.”

Amai Mugabe went on: “Vachazenge vachiongorora kuti madzimai basa ratakaita nekusafadzwa vevamwe vedu ibasa rakakodzerana here nezviri kutaurwa pasi nezviri kuenderana neConstitution yedu kuti sesu zvatiripo kudai kunational executive tiri vanhu here vanoita zviri pamutemo kana kuti tave kutsaudzira?

“Ndiri kuzviziva kuti zvimwe zvacho zvaitaurwa zvakarerekerana nekusaita basa kwakanaka kwataitarisira, zvakarerekerana nekusashandisa, kusabatwa kwemari, mari inenge ichifanira kuuya kuzobata mabasa eWomen’s League, zvimwe zvacho zvakabatana zvichienderana nefactionalism, zvimwe zvacho zvichienderana nekutyisidzira vanhu kuti vanhu vasaite basa zvakanaka, vaite basa vachitya vachiti ini ndikasaita zvarehwa naMai Sandi kana naMahoka ndinoburitswa mumusangano.

“Saka ndozvimwe zvezvinhu zvatiri kuongorora izvozvo. Saka tichiripo pakuongorora. Hatisati tasvika pekuti tingakuudzei kuti zvataongorora tikabvumirana nazvo ndezvipi. Tichangotanga musangano wedu this morning. Yesterday we had our Top 10 meeting tikaongorora tikatarisawo tikati ngatichiendai kune ruzhinji rwese, Top 50, kuti tichisangana pamwe chete tiongorore nyaya iyi.

“Saka ndingangoti ndopandingasiire ipapo. Tichiri kuongorora zvine procedure mukati zvokutiwo vachowo vari affected, the two Cdes, havazopokane nazvo. Hatisi kuda kuroverera vanhu pane mhosva yavakaita, yavasina kuita.

“Hatisi kudawo kuti zvimwe pakushanda vamwe tinogona kuvengana asi zvese izvozvowo tiri kuzviongorora kuti hapana here kusimuka kuvengana, kurasirira vamwe mhosva yavasina kupara. Zvese izvozvo tiri kuzvitarisa.

“Asiwo pane zvimwe zvakawanda zvatinokwanisa kubvumirana pano. Saka kana tikataurirana tikabvumirana kuti izvi zvakatadzwa zvinenge zvichiongororwa zvakare.”

Before the wing’s secretary for information and publicity Cde Thokozile Mathuthu gave her press statement after the meeting, journalists were allowed to enter the conference room.

Some of the Women’s League members were shouting and clapping their hands saying: “Ava (Cde Sandi Moyo and Cde Mahoka) tavadzinga tave kuda (Cde) Kasukuwere wacho.”

Another member shouted: “Don’t say that, there are media people here”, to which another voice shouted from the floor: “But is it a lie?”

In her statement on the outcome of the meeting, Cde Mathuthu said: “Last week members of the Zanu-PF Women’s League staged a nationwide demonstration against Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo, deputy secretary for Women’s Affairs and Cde Sarah Mahoka, secretary for finance, over various allegations impropriety and conduct, unbecoming of persons in such high profile positions.

“On Monday 27 March, 2017, the wing’s top leadership referred to as the Top 10 met to deliberate on these demonstrations against the pair. The provincial chairpersons submitted petitions from their respective areas highlighting grievances they were raising against Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka.

“Today, Tuesday 28 March, 2017, the Women’s League national executive also met here at Harare party headquarters as a follow up to the Monday meeting by the top 10.

“Again, chairpersons of the Women’s League presented petitions from their respective provinces against the two executive members, which were discussed at length. Following those deliberations, it suffices at this stage to say that due processes regarding the resolution of disciplinary cases of this nature will be followed through according to the rules and guidelines of our revolutionary party.

“The nation will be advised about the fate of two Cdes in the fullness of time. The nation will be appraised of the outcome after we conclude the requirements of our Zanu-PF party constitution. No action has been taken against them yet, as we are still to conclude the requirements of our Zanu-PF constitution.”

Asked on claims by Cde Kasukuwere that the Women’s League was hijacked, Cde Mathuthu said: “I am sorry Cde Kasukuwere is not part of the national executive of the Women’s League.”