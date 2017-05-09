Leaders congratulate Macron

BERLIN. — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday that millions of Europeans were counting on the success of incoming French president Emmanuel Macron.

“Macron carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe,” she told reporters, saying she was “very pleased” by his victory.

“He led a courageous, pro-European campaign and stands for openness to the world and decisively for the social market economy.”

As France commemorated victory over the Nazis in World War II, Merkel said the two countries had “over the decades developed a solid friendship” whose preservation had become a “pillar of German policy”.

“We, Germany and France, are facing many shared challenges and are working to lead the European Union into a secure and successful future,” she said.

“We make an effort to coordinate our approach and take, when we can, steps together for the well-being of both our countries and the well-being of Europe.”

She said she hoped and believed that cooperation with Macron would progress “in exactly this spirit”.

“I wish him and all the people of France the greatest success,” Merkel added.

US president Donald Trump was quick to congratulate Macron and said he looked forward to working with him.

Trump had previously expressed support for Marine Le Pen because she was “strongest on borders, and she’s the strongest on what’s been going on in France”.

In a statement, White House Press secretary Sean Spicer said: “We congratulate President-elect Macron and the people of France on their successful presidential election.

“We look forward to working with the new president and continuing our close cooperation with the French government.”

Paul Ryan, the US House speaker, also took to Twitter to congratulate Macron: “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron.

“We look forward to working with him to build on the strong relationship between the US and France.”

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hailed the result as a victory for “France, the EU, & the world.”

Meanwhile, China says it values relations with France and has confidence in bilateral ties, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said yesterday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Macron, Geng said at a daily Press briefing. According to Xi’s message, France was the first major Western country to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China.

Xi said China-France relations have important strategic significance and international influence, adding the healthy and steady development of the China-France relationship benefits not only the two countries and peoples, but also world peace, stability and prosperity.

China believes that a close and sustaining China-France comprehensive strategic partnership will make a better future with the support of the heads of state and efforts made by all sectors of the two countries, Geng said.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI in a congratulatory message to Macron, said partnership between Morocco and France, under the presidency of Macron, “will gain in depth and intensity.”

“The French-Moroccan partnership will, as always, pursue the same ideals: peace, security, openness to the other and dialogue between cultures and civilisations,” the king stressed, welcoming the alliance between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

The Moroccan King also voiced willingness to work with President Macron to “consolidate this exemplary cooperation so that we take up the multiple challenges in the Euro-Mediterranean space and the Sahel-Saharan region.” — News Agencies.