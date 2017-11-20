Lawyer loses $13 000 in botched car deal

Martha Leboho

A Masvingo lawyer was allegedly swindled of $13 000 early this year by a man who had promised to import a Range Rover vehicle for him from the United Kingdom.

Collins Maboke of Ruvengo and Maboke Partners allegedly paid Amon Mushangwe (29) of Masvingo through several instalments, with the expectation that he will deliver the vehicle at his city office by the end of January this year. Mushangwe allegedly failed to supply the vehicle by the agreed date.

The accused, however, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe on Tuesday, facing fraud charges.

He was remanded to December 1 on $200 bail. The prosecutor, Mr Edmond Mapope, alleged that sometime in October 2016, Maboke and Mushangwe entered into a deal where the latter was going to import a Range Rover vehicle from the UK for the lawyer. The State alleges that the full amount Maboke was going to pay Mushangwe to bring his car into the country was $15 000.

According to the pair’s agreement, the Range Rover vehicle was supposed to be delivered to Maboke by January 31 this year. The court heard that Maboke paid Mushangwe $7 000 through a bank transfer. It is further alleged that on December 8, 2016, Mushangwe received $500 through a bank transfer from Mr Maboke and a further $900 through the same method on January 9 this year.

He also received various amounts ranging from $570 to $1 030 from Mr Maboke on several occasions between February and May this year.

However, despite receiving the payment, Mushangwe failed to deliver the vehicle. In fact, he did not even have any documentation to show that he was indeed importing a Range Rover from the UK.

Maboke then reported the matter to the police, leading to Mushangwe’s arrest.