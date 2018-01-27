Lavrov set to visit Harare

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Russia’S Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Sergei Lavrov is expected to visit Zimbabwe soon to cement relations between Harare and Moscow. Mr Lavrov visited the country in 2014 for the groundbreaking ceremony of a $4 billion platinum mine in Darwendale. Mr Lavrov’s visit was confirmed by Russia’s acting Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Dmitry Korepanov yesterday aftermeeting Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo in his capacity as the acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister.

Briefing journalists after meeting Minister Khaya Moyo, Mr Korepanov said the visit would strengthen cooperation in areas of mining, agriculture and energy. “We are preparing Mr Lavrov’s visit to several African countries and in particular Zimbabwe,” he said.

Speaking after receiving the message, Minister Khaya Moyo said: “It is a very clear message and I will assure you that I will deliver it to my colleague, the Foreign Affairs Minister who is away at the moment in Davos accompanying His Excellency Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“It is a humbling message and we feel honoured and I can assure you that the message will reach its destination and we shall keep you informed on the necessary preparations. We are very grateful to be honoured by your country.”