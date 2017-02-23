LATEST: ZYC savages Zhuwao, Lumumba

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Youth Council today accused Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao and former board member Mr Acie Lumumba of using them as a conduit to withdraw $18 000 meant for youth funds.

ZYC assistant director for operation, Mr Sungano Chisina, who was the then acting executive director in April last year, told legislators that Minister Zhuwao directed them to engage Mr Lumumba’s company, Cornerstone Pvt Ltd, to conduct a workshop aimed at brain storming a blue-print for youth empowerment strategy without going to tender.

He said Cornerstone Pvt Ltd initially indicated that they would provide the work for free, only to bill them $17 600, ostensibly to cover the people Mr Lumumba’s company had hired to facilitate.

Mr Chisina said this while giving oral evidence before a Parliamentary portfolio committee on Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment chaired by Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF).

Details to follow…