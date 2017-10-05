LATEST: ZNA distances itself from social media message

Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has distanced itself from a message circulating on social media purporting to warn about instability within the country’s political parties.

In a statement today, director of army public relations lieutenant colonel Alphios Makotore said the ZNA does not communicate through social media.

“The Zimbabwe National Army would like to advise members of the public that the WhatsApp messages concerning ‘the escalation of tensions in both the ruling party and in the opposition parties in Zimbabwe’ did not originate from the ZNA.

“The ZNA would like to categorically state that it does not communicate its activities and or intentions through social media.

“The social media article must therefore be discarded and dismissed with the contempt it so deserves,” he said.