LATEST: Zec speaks on voter registration

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will register at least seven million voters when the biometric voter registration exercise begins.

This was said by ZEC’s deputy chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana, during a media briefing today. “The number of kits the Commission has purchased has the capacity to register over 17 million voters, which is far much more than the voters in the country,” he said.

Also watch the video below:





“The duration of the exercise (voter registration) would be two and half months and we think we would be able to capture the seven million voters I have talked about.”

ZEC has purchased 3 000 BVR kits and of these, 2 658 would be distributed to provinces on a pro-rata basis while 342 would be placed as back up kits.

A total of 9 663 voter registration centres will be established across the country.

Details to follow…