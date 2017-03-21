LATEST: ZEC, Political parties meeting aborted

Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter
A meeting between the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and political parties was aborted in Harare today after the commission’s chairperson complained about statements the parties have been putting in the media denigrating the electoral body.

ZEC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau told several political party representatives at the meeting at ZEC head office that the commission could not continue to be abused by the political parties.

She cited some stories published by the private media, in which some political parties have been questioning ZEC’s independence.

Justice Makarau, together with Zec commissioners and members of the secretariat, walked out of the meeting in protest over the behaviour of the political parties.

  • Hacha Duke of Enkeldoorn

    Even the President said you need thick skin in politics. How can Makarau derail the national agenda because of her sensitivities. It clearly shows that she had no answers to the myriad questions that these parties have been raising. She should stop this diking and diving and come clean.

  • Dakarai Karanda

    So, on behalf of those they serve, the political parties, opposition political parties to be precise have won! Who do they represent then? Zimbabweans wanting a different voice or foreign handlers? Chawagona hapana.