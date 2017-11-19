LATEST: End of an era for President Mugabe . . . ED Mnangagwa bounces back

President Mugabe

President Mugabe

A special Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting is currently underway  in Harare to recall the revolutionary party’s First Secretary Cde Robert Mugabe from his position.The meeting is being chaired by Cde Obert Mpofu who is Zanu-PF’s Secretary for Finance. Cde Mpofu is the most senior member present according to the party hierarchy.

The end of an era . . . Dr Grace Mugabe

The end of an era . . . Dr Grace Mugabe

Cde Mpofu said President Mugabe’s wife Dr Amai Grace Mugabe and her close associates had taken advantage of the First Secretary’s frailty due to his advanced age to usurp his powers and to loot the country’s resources.

Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa

Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa

Meanwhile Journalists stormed the meeting for a briefing  after hearing celebratory  ululations  from the auditorium. Indications are that the Central Committee  is going to recall President  Mugabe as the party‘s First Secretary  while reinstating former Vice President  Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Second Secretary.

watermark 1Central Committee members are singing  Jah Prayzeh’s song “kutonga kwaro”. Youths are already celebrating  chanting Cde Mnangagwas popular slogan  “Tichingotonga imi muchingovukura ”

new eraJournalists have been called in for briefing.  There is jubilation in the auditorium as people dance to ‘Jah Prayzah’s Kutonga kwaro’

Secretary for legal affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa now addressing:

  • President Robert Mugabe has been recalled as First secretary and President of Zanu PF
  • The Zanu PF central Committee has demanded that President Robert Mugabe resign as state President by midday tomorrow 20 November 2017. The Chief Whip will move for his impeachment if he does not resign.
  • Vice President Phelekezela Mpoko has also been recalled for divisive behaviour . He was also recalled as Vice President and Second secretary of Zanu-Pf
  • Zanu PF Secretary for Legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa said the meeting considered several issues affecting the party and government.
  • He said the Central Committee applauded the Zimbabwe Defence forces for its intervention
  • Zanu PF secretary for Legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa said the unconstitutional removal and expulsion of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is nullified. Cde Mnangagwa was therefore reinstated as a Central Committee member
  • The suspensions and expulsions of party members were also nullified
  • All central Committee members who were suspended as of the 2014 congress were reinstated
 Meanwhile President Mugabe this afternoon met with the Generals at State House. Below are the pictures from the meeting.

President Mugabe meets with the Generals

President Mugabe meets with Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri while Father Fidelis Mukonori (second from right) looks on. Behind CG Chihuri is Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services Paradzai Zimondi.

watermark 2

watermark 3

 

watermark 4

 

President Mugabe meets the Generals

Commissioner General of the police Augustine Chihuri (l) with Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga.

President Mugabe meets the Generals

President Mugabe meets the Generals

President Mugabe meets the Generals

President Mugabe meets the Generals

President Mugabe meets Generals

watermark 9

 

watermark 10

 

watermark 12

STAY WITH THE HERALD for the most authentic updates on the situation prevailing in Zimbabwe right now.

 
  • Pasipamire

    A confederacy of dunces..

  • Pascal Gallez

    40 years of mess finally stopped. Will Zim ever recover from the predatory pair?

  • crucial afric

    END OF ROAD FOR PRESIDENT MUGABE

  • Chaminuka

    Only last week they were declaring him eternal president. The thugs
    stage a coup and suddenly he is “unelectable”.. Pathetic, disloyal,
    duplicitous morons..

  • Tengenenge

    He deserves his long denied rest, but the
    “Most Obedient Son” chairman also need investigations when the storm has settled

  • Tsotso

    I dont see anything new here. Let this be perhaps for 6 months only. We want a chance to choose our leaders not leaders who are imposed by a select few. That man was part of the mafia who even crafted laws that send people to jail even for booing someone. I and perhaps many other Zimbos are so tired of being rule by this thing called zanu. We need a complete shift. Since 1980 I have changed jobs 4 times. These zanu guys seem to be taking advantage of the situation and in the process deny the country development. They still see themselves in the bush. Even this shefu/comrade terminology of theirs causes me sickness

  • Brigadier Blimp

    Pamberi ne jongwe.

  • Frog Datya

    But ichi chikara chapinda ichi munonyatsochivimba here hama dzangu…