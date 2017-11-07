LATEST: Wome’s League backs Dr Mugabe for VP

Paidamoyo Chipunza, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Harare provincial Women’s League on Tuesday afternoon threw its weight behind First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe for the post of Vice President of the Republic following the dismissal of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa from the post on Monday. Provincial chairperson, Mrs Joyce Kasinamunda also said the Women’s League fully supports President Mugabe’s bold decision to fire the former VP. The remarks were made during the official launch of the ZANU-PF Harare province biometric voter registration (BVR) database for women.

More to follow . . .