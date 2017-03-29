LATEST: Widows fight at court

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

TWO widows, embroiled in an estate row, on Thursday exchanged blows at the Master of High Court’s offices and damaged court property.

Business came to a halt at the Master’s House at the Corner of Samora Machel Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street as the women fought over the estate of their late husband.

Police had to be called in to restrain the rivals, but the damage had already been done.

The two – Ms Faith Dhliwayo and Ms Portia Makoni – were married to the late Mr Patrick Banda.

A glass door to Room 13 of the Master’s House was damaged and the floor tiles were scratched in the skirmishes.

A report to the police was made and the two, apart from public fighting, stand accused of damaging the property and disrespecting the courts.

The damage was yet to be evaluated.

The women had come for a special meeting to determine the marital status of Mr Banda considering that both claimed to be surviving spouses.

Ms Makoni claims to be the first wife, while Ms Dhliwayo was the new wife who was staying with Mr Banda at the time of his death.

Mr Banda died in July last year at Parirenyatwa Hospital and he left behind five children and the two wives, although their correct statuses are yet to be determined in terms of the law.

The estate has a 10-hectare plot, a house in Chitungwiza, residential stands in Waterfalls, Nyatsime and Zengeza.

The late Mr Banda also owned a shop in Mabvuku and two Mercedes Benz vehicles and a Lexus form part of the estate.

According to the deceased estate file, the women once clashed when one of them reportedly sought to sell part of the estate without the approval of the Master of High Court.

The damaged door has since been repaired, but the criminal case is still pending at the police.