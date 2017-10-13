LATEST: Vendors “disappear” from CBD

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

Police were today heavily deployed in and around the city to ensure peace prevails during a crackdown against illegal street vendors and pirate taxis operating in the Harare Central Business District (CBD).

This comes after Government ordered the street vendors and pirate taxis to move to designated sites with immediate effect.

Addressing journalists during a Joint Operations Command (JOC) briefing attended by representatives of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF),

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), and officials from the Harare City Council (HCC) and the Environment Management Agency (EMA), Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Minister Miriam Chikukwa bemoaned the deplorable state of the capital.

A tour by The Herald of streets in the city revealed that a large number of vendors had complied with the orders while a few hotheads were playing cat and mouse games with the law enforcement agents.

Vendors operating in down town streets would hide their wares when they see police coming and resume selling as soon as they were out of sight.

Pirate taxis continued to operate in spite of the Government directive.

There have been no incidences of violence recorded during the operation so far.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said the operation was going on well.

“We are progressing very well and there is peace and tranquility. There is order and no resistance at all,” he said.

More details to follow…