LATEST: Vendors “disappear” from CBD

October 12, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Robert Mugabe and Rezende Streets intersection had become fruit and vegetables market. (Pictures by Innocent Makawa)

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter
Police were today heavily deployed in and around the city to ensure peace prevails during a crackdown against illegal street vendors and pirate taxis operating in the Harare Central Business District (CBD).

This comes after Government ordered the street vendors and pirate taxis to move to designated sites with immediate effect.

Police patrol the streets of Harare today

Addressing journalists during a Joint Operations Command (JOC) briefing attended by representatives of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF),

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), and officials from the Harare City Council (HCC) and the Environment Management Agency (EMA), Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Minister Miriam Chikukwa bemoaned the deplorable state of the capital.

A tour by The Herald of streets in the city revealed that a large number of vendors had complied with the orders while a few hotheads were playing cat and mouse games with the law enforcement agents.

It was business as usual for pirate taxis at Market Square bus terminus

Vendors operating in down town streets would hide their wares when they see police coming and resume selling as soon as they were out of sight.

Pirate taxis continued to operate in spite of the Government directive.

There have been no incidences of violence recorded during the operation so far.

Some street vendors did not take heed of the Government directive

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said the operation was going on well.

Commuter omnibuses at the intersection of Angwa and Robert Mugabe Streets

“We are progressing very well and there is peace and tranquility. There is order and no resistance at all,” he said.

More details to follow…
  • gede-think tank

    nhaiwe mpengo ,ukati dzako dziri right shuwa. People are simply being told to go to the right trading places. ikoko kune matoilets and zvivakwa including hutsanana. kunge tsitsi , tibvireipo ana mupengo.

  • gede-think tank

    the government should put laws that punish citizens who promote illegal activities. Those that hitch hike at undesignated sites and those that buy from vendors in streets. Citizens are not helping the situation ,punish them if they are off side