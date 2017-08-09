LATEST: US$1 billion grant for Robert Mugabe University

Chipo Sabeta Senior Reporter —

CABINET has approved a grant of $1 billion to fund the construction of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe University, as well as the establishment of the university’s Endowment Fund for Research and Innovation in Mazowe.

Addressing the media today, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the Robert Gabriel Mugabe University will be the first 100 percent STEM university with high level facilities for sciences, engineering, technological specialty, among others.

“The Ministry is privileged and excited about Cabinet’s decision to establish The Robert Mugabe University. There can be no better recognition of President Mugabe’s commitment to education and his exemplary leadership,” he said.

“As such, we are looking forward to working with the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Foundation and the University of Zimbabwe to establish the university. The Robert Gabriel Mugabe University will be a STEM institution designed to facilitate the discovery of scientific, technological and engineering solutions to improve the quality of life of our country and humanity.”

The responsible authority of the university is the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Foundation, whose Founding Trustees are President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

Prof Moyo said the establishment of the university will be incubated by the University of Zimbabwe through a process to be coordinated and overseen by its Vice Chancellor, Professor Levi Nyagura.

Details to follow….