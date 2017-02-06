LATEST: Unlicensed cop runs amok after arrest

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A 32-year-old police officer allegedly picked a stone and a metal hoe, threatening to attack his colleagues after they arrested him for driving without a licence.

Luckmore Mandevere appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande facing charges of driving without a valid driver’s licence and threats of violence.

He was remanded on bail.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Nyagano-Gwashavanhu alleged that on December 9 last year at around 1pm, Mandevere was driving a red Toyota Raum registration number ACF 2426 into Dzivarasekwa police station in Harare.

The court heard that two police assistant inspectors and three sergeants saw Mandevere driving the vehicle.

He was asked to show his driver’s licence by his five superiors and failed to produce one.

He was subsequently arrested.

Verifications at the Central Vehicle Registry proved that Mandevere was not a holder of a driver’s licence.

It is alleged that on Unity Day last year, Mandevere was spotted driving the same vehicle long Robert Mugabe Road in Dzivarasekwa, but was arrested when he was now driving along Gunyana Road in the same suburb.

After being advised that he was under arrest, it is alleged that Mandevere disembarked and picked up a stone.

He tried to attack his colleague, Timothy Sibanda, with the stone, but he was overpowered and was arrested.

The court heard that in the charge office at Dzivarasekwa police station, Mandevere picked a metal hoe and threatened to strike another police officer, Arthur Kanyoka.

The hoe is being kept as an exhibit.