LATEST: Uniformed forces roped in as doctors’ strike continues

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

The six-day strike by doctors has crippled operations in most central hospitals with patients being turned away while hospitals have started merging departments and roping in professionals from the uniformed forces to minimise impact of the strike.

Some referral patients are turning to mission and private institutions after failing to get service at public institutions.

Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Gerald Gwinji said Government was addressing the immediate needs of the doctors and would continue to encourage them to return to work.

“We will continue engaging with them through various levels so that we get a clear understanding of the impasse,” said Dr Gwinji.

He said to mitigate the effects of the strike, hospital clinical directors were rearranging and merging their departments to maximise coverage by the few doctors at work.

“When some people are not coming to work there is bound to be an impact on service delivery and because these cadres on strike are at the first level of care, the impact is greater.

“Clinical directors are however trying to re-arrange their departments to see how they can continue providing a service although it’s a bit more work on those available,” said Dr Gwinji.

He said in terms of the availed posts, Government had come up with a preliminary list of each hospital’s allocation and that the doctors would soon make their choices for deployment.

Meanwhile, most referral patients are being turned away as the few doctors are struggling to cope with pressure.

Details to follow….