LATEST: Touts kill commuter

Freeman Razemba and Joyce Mukucha

A Harare man died after he was manhandled by touts today as he attempted to board a bus destined for Mutare near Roadport bus terminus along Robert Mugabe Road.

The man, Mathias Gore of Glen Norah C, was in the company of his family when the incident occurred at around 5.30am.

Gore, who was on his way to Mozambique, was also robbed of his wallet that was containing an undisclosed amount of cash and personal documents, including his passport. Police have been heavily deployed to the area to drive away illegal bus operators and touts. When The Herald visited the scene, several policemen could be seen patrolling the area while people were milling around Mr Gore’s body.

The officer commanding Harare province Senior Assistant Commissioner Elias Mvere, officer commanding National Traffic Snr Asst Comm Issac Tayengwa and Chief police spokesperson Snr Asst Comm Charity Charamba, among other senior officers, also visited the scene. A neighbour of Mr Gore’s, Simbarashe Mandivanzira, who was accompanying him to Mozambique, they arrived at the boarding place outside Roadport intending to board a bus to Mutare enroute to Mozambique for a church service.

“When we arrived, touts and conductors from a bus company called Smart Express, started harassing and dragging Mr Gore to force him to board their bus. It was not the bus of his choice. We later boarded a bus from a company called Bodyguard and while in the bus, he informed his wife that he was having difficulties with his breathing. We took him off the bus and removed the shoes but he passed on a few minutes later,” he said.

Mr Gore’s wife, Leticia said her husband had also been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure (BP). She said it was very painful that they left home in joy only to come and lose her husband on the road side.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

“Information we have so far is that touts pushed him around and harassed him to force him to board a bus which was not of his choice. During the process they mugged him, he lost money, he lost his passport and other valuables we are yet to verify. Certainly, this is totally, totally uncalled for and we are going to take action. That I can assure you,” he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said they were going to engage the Harare City Council to ensure that buses stopped operating along that area.

“The ZRP would like to express condolences to the family of the deceased and we want to make it clear that we are going to ensure that no bus or commuter omnibus will be allowed to pick up passengers from this area. We are going to engage the Harare Municipality and also direct them to ensure that this rank is stopped forthwith,” he said.

He said they were going to ensure that all touts operating in and around the city were arrested for engaging in illegal activities.

“We arrest about 30 touts on a daily basis and most of them are taken to court where they are made to pay fines. We are appealing for all stakeholders in the judiciary system to ensure that deterrent penalties are instituted so that this tout menace is dealt with once and for all. We are also going to take action against operators who pick up passengers at undesignated points and flout traffic rules and regulations,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said they were in the process of relocating the buses.

“We were in the process of relocating them to appropriate places before this unfortunate incident (happened). We are also working with the ZRP in ensuring that sanity prevails in and around the city,” he said.

Gore’s body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post mortem.