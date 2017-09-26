LATEST: Touts kill commuter

September 26, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Onlookers mill around the deceased's body.

Onlookers mill around the deceased’s body.-Pictures by Shelton Muchena

Freeman Razemba and Joyce Mukucha
A Harare man died after he was manhandled by touts today as he attempted to board a bus destined for Mutare near Roadport bus terminus along Robert Mugabe Road.

The man, Mathias Gore of Glen Norah C, was in the company of his family when the incident occurred at around 5.30am.

Gore, who was on his way to Mozambique, was also robbed of his wallet that was containing an undisclosed amount of cash and personal documents, including his passport. Police have been heavily deployed to the area to drive away illegal bus operators and touts. When The Herald visited the scene, several policemen could be seen patrolling the area while people were milling around Mr Gore’s body.

The officer commanding Harare province Senior Assistant Commissioner Elias Mvere, officer commanding National Traffic Snr Asst Comm Issac Tayengwa and Chief police spokesperson Snr Asst Comm Charity Charamba, among other senior officers, also visited the scene.  A neighbour of Mr Gore’s, Simbarashe Mandivanzira, who was accompanying him to Mozambique, they arrived at the boarding place outside Roadport intending to board a bus to Mutare enroute to Mozambique for a church service.

“When we arrived, touts and conductors from a bus company called Smart Express, started harassing and dragging Mr Gore to force him to board their bus. It was not the bus of his choice.  We later boarded a bus from a company called Bodyguard and while in the bus, he informed his wife that he was having difficulties with his breathing. We took him off the bus and removed the shoes but he passed on a few minutes later,” he said.

The deceased's wife Leticia Gore is consoled by Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba

The deceased’s wife Leticia Gore is consoled by Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba (L) and an unidentified woman

Mr Gore’s wife, Leticia said her husband had also been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure (BP). She said it was very painful that they left home in joy only to come and lose her husband on the road side.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.
Watch Video Below

“Information we have so far is that touts pushed him around and harassed him to force him to board a bus which was not of his choice. During the process they mugged him, he lost money, he lost his passport and other valuables we are yet to verify. Certainly, this is totally, totally uncalled for and we are going to take action. That I can assure you,” he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said they were going to engage the Harare City Council to ensure that buses stopped operating along that area.

In this picture, Touts harass a woman at Mbare Musika last Sunday -(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

In this picture, touts harass a woman at Mbare Musika last Sunday -Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

“The ZRP would like to express condolences to the family of the deceased and we want to make it clear that we are going to ensure that no bus or commuter omnibus will be allowed to pick up passengers from this area. We are going to engage the Harare Municipality and also direct them to ensure that this rank is stopped forthwith,” he said.

He said they were going to ensure that all touts operating in and around the city were arrested for engaging in illegal activities.

“We arrest about 30 touts on a daily basis and most of them are taken to court where they are made to pay fines. We are appealing for all stakeholders in the judiciary system to ensure that deterrent penalties are instituted so that this tout menace is dealt with once and for all. We are also going to take action against operators who pick up passengers at undesignated points and flout traffic rules and regulations,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

w4

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said they were in the process of relocating the buses.

“We were in the process of relocating them to appropriate places before this unfortunate incident (happened). We are also working with the ZRP in ensuring that sanity prevails in and around the city,” he said.

Gore’s body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post mortem.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Mhofu Chaiyo

    Indeed, the headline is misleading – actually covering up for inept police who know very well what happens at this bus boarding place.

  • gabarinocheka

    If only a fraction of the thousands manning roadblocks could be re-assigned to deal with these touts!

  • musayigwa

    Nothing will ever happen to the touts…nothing. These are the “mayouth” who fill up seats at####

  • Kwangwari Gwayendepi

    It seems Mr Gore had been really sick but couldn’t afford to go to hospital, just like most ordinary Zimbabweans. Someone might have suggested a prophet or even a traditional healer in Mozambique who could help with his healing. This might explain why it was only family members going to Mozambique. It’s possible the touts might have contributed to his demise,but let’s not ignore this man’s poor health. Stress is indeed a major reason why people end up with blood pressure. Just thinking we might have another 2008 in 2018 might have killed this man. Let’s wait for the autopsy results before we start accusing touts,who are themselves victims of unemployment in this failed republic.

  • daniel J Mbanje

    i once saw these touts manhandling commutters at Mbare Musika just metres away from a Police post and my heart bled.

  • punungwe

    The transport sector has to be reformed.

    1. All the staff of a company must be uniformed and clearly identifiable by name tags.
    2. A company carries the financial liability for the misdeeds of the people it employs (In this case that means Smart Bus Company is liable for the death of the commuter)
    3. The staff of companies must not be allowed any physical contact with commuters or their luggage, unless clearly requested by the commuter to assist.
    4. Companies should be required to send staff for training. All staff must be trained in customer care.
    5. Companies that do not meet the standards of quality customer care must be prevented from operating.
    6. It is the duty of government to monitor customer service in transport. I therefore suggest that they set up a body similar to POTRAZ in telecomms, to monitor quality of service and adjudicate customer complaints where necessary.
    7. The current department of transport issuing permits can be the starting point for this reform. It can have it’s mandate expanded.

  • bhuru

    your comment is heartless, you need to visit these psudo ranks, since this one is temporarily closed go and check what happens at Show grounds or Mbudzi roundabout, if you are in Zim, to understand what i mean by your comment is heartless.

  • Tapuwa Chinyowa

    The police also need look at the situation at Mbare bus terminus. Both places are now dangerous. We are no longer safe to travel safely in our independent country. Please act promptly before it gets worse.

  • Kauleza

    Does it take the loss of life for the authorities to act. My uncle was harassed and beaten up at the same spot while accompanying his mum who wanted to board a bus just for refusing to be told which bus to board. All this happened in the full view of policemen who were patrolling that area and they took no action. Its a jungle out there mashefu.

  • yowe

    This is very sad…why was the body left to lay there ??