LATEST: Tobacco marketing season opens

Walter Muchinguri Assistant Business Editor

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has been challenged to prioritise the agriculture sector in its foreign currency allocation since it is one of the biggest earners of forex in the country.

The call was made by Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made when he officially opened the 2017 tobacco selling season at Boka Tobacco Auction floors in Harare this morning.

Dr Made called also called on all farmers to open bank accounts.

He challenged banks to come up with packages that enable small scale farmers to open bank accounts.

Dean of African Diplomats and DRC Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mwanananga Mawapanga attended the ceremony as well as ambassadors from People’s Republic of China, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

However, opening price announcement was delayed due to challenges with the new e-marketing system and sales had to start manually with $4,60 per kilogramme as the starting price.

More details to follow…