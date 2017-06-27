LATEST: Sanyangore’s bouncers in court

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

Three Mbare youths who allegedly assaulted Andy Zimunya, cousin to pastor Paul Sanyangore, for exposing him on Star FM radio today appeared at Mbare Magistrates’ Court.

The suspected bouncers, Tatenda Nyika (23), Prosper Masango (21) and Prince Kwinjo (21), appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms Gladys Moyo.

They pleaded not guilty to assault and were remanded to Thursday next week for trial on $30 bail each.

The trio was ordered to reside at their respective addresses and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The prosecutor, Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe, opposed bail, stating that a mob had threatened to assault Zimunya outside the courtroom if he persisted with the case.

“Victory World International Ministries has been making headlines after the complainant stood against the pastor,” said Mr Gangarahwe.

Details to follow….