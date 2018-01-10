LATEST: Pupils killed in accident

A crowd gathered at the scene of the accident. Picture: Social Media

Herald Reporters
Three people, including two pupils, died after they were crushed by a trailer of a cross-border bus while they were walking along a road in Glen Norah B today. The bus from a local company, Jarax, was coming from South Africa towing a trailer loaded with goods. National police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

“The bus was moving along a road in Glen Norah B near Farai bar when the trailer suddenly moved off the hook and hit two pupils who were going to school and a male adult. One child and the male adult died on the spot while the other child died at a local hospital,” he said.

He said it was disturbing that lives were being lost along the roads due to accidents especially those involving long-distance buses.

“Long distance buses are offloading goods and passengers in residential areas contrary to the provisions of the Road Motor Transportation Act and the Road Traffic Act. Bus operators and their crew should stick to the terms of their permits. We are still investigating this unfortunate incident,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.
  • Fred Moyo

    shame

  • fatso

    Shame

  • Konzeresai the War Vet

    so sad

  • Devastated

    Sad. This should not have happened if the bus crew had adhered to provisions spelt out in the permit, ie confining to authorized routes and using legal drop off points for their passengers.

    • chaps

      The bus must have evading the Mbudzi round about which in notorious for congestion.When evading the round about the bus has to pass through a makeshift road hence the “hooking off”. Something must be done about the Mbudzi round about.

  • L. Makombe

    This is a challenge to all drivers, let us pray for the Holy Spirit to empower us to be disciplined and responsible. Toda kufudzwa nemapurisa zvekare.

  • dusty

    akavaka rank yama bhazi paMachipisa ndiani road act what what

  • Chamunorwa

    As long as the sanctions for road accidents remain so ridiculous, nothing will change.

  • Wasu

    Its so sad that the precious life of these people is lost, may they R.I.P