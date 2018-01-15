LATEST: President off to Namibia

January 15, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Vice Presidents General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga (rtd) (left) and Cde Kembo Mohadi bid farewell to President Emmerson Mnangagwa before his departure for Namibia at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Tendai Mugabe in WINDHOEK, Namibia
President Emmerson Mnangagwa left for Namibia this morning on the third leg of his regional tour to brief his counterparts on the political situation in Zimbabwe and the forthcoming general elections.

Pres 2

He was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Mirriam Chikukwa, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joram Gumbo, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Mischeck Sibanda, service chiefs and other senior Government officials.

More details to follow…
  • Hey Joe

    VPS, ministers and security chiefs shouldn’t abandon their work stations to go to the airport everytime the president travels. This was Mugabe’s hallmark. We can’t replace one Demigod with another. This is a costly exercise to the overburdened tax payers.

    • Moe_Scyslack2

      Was about to say hey he same thing. It’s embarassing really kuona varume vakuru vane ndebvu doing this. Stay at work

  • succuba

    Still this nonsensical adulation syndrome on departure and arrivals I see…

    • Reasie

      That’s true…. it shows that these guys have got nothing to do in their offices

      • clemie

        Sure Mr President this crazy must stop as a matter of emergency

  • James Dada

    Chinjai maitiro varume you cant do it the Mugabe style.People must be engaged in their offices hapana nguva yekutamba please Mr. President,vanhu ngavashande avo nyika haina kumira mushe!!

  • Chamunorwa

    The foot and mouth disease is continuing unabated. Too much travelling and talking already…The more things change, the more they remain the same…

  • Duke-General Hacha

    The more things change the more they remain the same

  • MwanaNzambe

    So far regional flights matter of time before we have a very active globetrotting president