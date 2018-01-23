LATEST: President leaves for Davos

Senior Business Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Harare today to join other heads of state and government, world captains of industry and the civic society attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The President leads a high-powered delegation comprising Cabinet ministers, top Government officials and private sector representatives for the 48th World Economic Forum annual meetings.

This is President Mnangagwa’s first trip outside the continent since he took oath of office on November 24 and marks his commitment to international re-engagement with a bias towards Zimbabwe’s economic recovery. President is also expected to attend the Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union on January 28 and 29 in Ethiopia.

The theme of the AU Summit is: “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Hon, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Hon Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Dr Mike Bimha, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Head of Europe and Americas Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, Special Advisor to the President Dr Chris Mutsvangwa, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, Zimbabwe Investment Authority CEO Mr Richard Mbaiwa and other senior staffers in the President’s Office.

So far, President Mnangagwa has visited Angola, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia as he charms investors.

More details to follow…