LATEST: President in Angola

January 12, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories, Uncategorized
President Emmerson Mnangagwa bids farewell to Vice Presidents General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga (rtd) (left) and Kembo Mohadi before his departure to Angola at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (rtd) (left) and Kembo Mohadi bid farewell to President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Minister of Environment, Climate and Water Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri looks on before his departure to Angola at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Felex Share in LUANDA, Angola

President Mnangangwa has arrived in Luanda, Angola ahead of his meeting with his counterpart President Joao Lourenco today. The Head of State and Government is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, permanent secretaries George Charamba (Information, Media and Broadcasting Services), Partson Mbiriri (Energy and Power Development), Ringson Chitsiko (Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement) and senior Government officials.

He was welcomed at the at the Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport by Angolan External Affairs Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto and Zimbabwe embassy officials.

More details to follow…
Pin It

Related Posts

  • musayigwa

    Those airport farewells and welcome backs…a clear sign of same script, same characters…only names have been reshuffled.

  • JonsoMoyo

    Who is acting president??

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Maiwee kani. We thought this bidding farewell stuff ended with the departure of RGM? You cannot be serious about tackling a moribund economy when all ministers stop work and waste petrol driving to the airport to bid a guy who is just flying out next door. This is beyond ridiculous. Soon we will have the gyrating and kogonya dancing ladies. Eish. Sad

  • Concerned citizen

    Zvatotanga so zvekusabva mudenga