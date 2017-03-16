LATEST: President commissions PPC cement plant

Herald Reporter

President Mugabe has today opened a multi-million dollar cement plant constructed PCC Zimbabwe in the Sunway Industrial Park, Harare that is likely to see a steady decline in cement prices.

The plant has the capacity to produce 700 000 tonnes of cement per annum.

President Mugabe said the setting up of the PPC cement plant dovetails with the country’s economic blue-print Zim Asset and the 10 Point Plan which are all aimed at reviving the country’s economy.

WATCH VIDEO



Details to follow…