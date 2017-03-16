LATEST: President commissions PPC cement plant

Part of the PPC cement plant. All pictures by Wilson Kakurira

Herald Reporter
President Mugabe has today opened a multi-million dollar cement plant constructed PCC Zimbabwe in the Sunway Industrial Park, Harare that is likely to see a steady decline in cement prices.

President Mugabe commissioned the multi-million dollar cement plant

The plant has the capacity to produce 700 000 tonnes of cement per annum.

PPC Zimbabwe Managing Director,Kelibone Masiyane

President Mugabe said the setting up of the PPC cement plant dovetails with the country’s economic blue-print Zim Asset and the 10 Point Plan which are all aimed at reviving the country’s economy.
