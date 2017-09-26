LATEST: President back home

September 25, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories, Uncategorized
President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe are welcomed home soon after arrival today. Pictures by Wilson Kakurira

President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe are welcomed home soon after arrival today. Pictures by Wilson Kakurira

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
President Mugabe has today arrived back home from New York, USA, where he joined other world leaders attending the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was welcomed at the Harare International Airport by his deputy Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Cabinet Ministers and scores of Zanu-PF supporters.

Zanu-PF supporters at the Harare International Airport today.

Zanu-PF supporters at the Harare International Airport today.

Soon after his arrival, President Mugabe promised to deal with unilateral price increases which occurred over the weekend and the shortage of some basic commodities.

Details to follow….
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Tarubva Chibva

    Dealing with price increases must not entail PRICE CONTROLS. On its own, price control, breeds the parallel market and the rest follows.

    Mr Mugabe, you have walked this path before and the results are still showing

  • succuba

    Is the croud waving, or shaking fists?