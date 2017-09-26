LATEST: President back home

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mugabe has today arrived back home from New York, USA, where he joined other world leaders attending the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was welcomed at the Harare International Airport by his deputy Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Cabinet Ministers and scores of Zanu-PF supporters.

Soon after his arrival, President Mugabe promised to deal with unilateral price increases which occurred over the weekend and the shortage of some basic commodities.

Details to follow….