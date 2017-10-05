President back home

Kuda Bwititi recently in PRETORIA, South Africa

President Mugabe returned home today from the highly successful Bi-National Commission in South Africa where he oversaw the signing of five bilateral agreements alongside his counterpart President Jacob Zuma.

The visit to South Africa also saw the two countries agreeing to revamp Beitbridge Border Post which already is the busiest border post in Africa.

On arrival at Harare International Airport, President Mugabe was welcomed by Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs.