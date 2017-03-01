LATEST: Pre-school teacher helps husband rape minor

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

In a suspected case of ritual practices, a pre-school teacher in Eastview allegedly kidnapped a girl from a crèche before she took the minor to her house where her husband raped her in their bedroom.

According to the State, the minor, aged nine, had gone to the crèche to collect her brother who is enrolled there.

The man, Botha Makona, is self-employed, while Tariro Doreka is a teacher at Foundation Pre-school.

The couple resides at number 25530 Phase 1, Eastview, Harare.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza today.

They are being charged with rape and Harare lawyer Mr Emmanuel Samundombe is acting on their behalf.

Ms Chimboza remanded the couple in custody to March 14 with instructions to approach the High Court for bail due to the gravity of the offence.

Appearing for the State, Miss Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on February 10 at around 5pm, the victim went to Foundation Pre-school to collect her little brother.

While she was about to enter into the premises, Doreka suddenly appeared and grabbed her hand.

She then took the girl to her house which is nearby, the State alleges.

Doreka, the court heard, proceeded to her bedroom and locked the minor inside as she went out to call her husband.

It is further alleged that Makona later came and unlocked the door before raping the girl.

After the act, Makona reportedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the sexual abuse to anyone.

He allegedly told her that he would cut her into pieces with a knife.

The victim went home and did not tell anyone, but her mother noticed that she was having difficulties in walking.

She questioned her, prompting her to reveal what had transpired.